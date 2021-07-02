Bollywood Actress Vidya Balan Invited to Oscar Academy Class of 2021 Here are Also Few Names | Oscar 2021: This time the names of Indian stars in the list, know who are included in this

New Delhi: Many Bollywood stars have got an invitation from ‘Oscar’ this time. Celebs like Vidya Balan, Ekta Kapoor, Shobha Kapoor have been invited by Oscar Academy 2021. This Indian star is also named in the list of 395 people of artists and filmmakers who have been invited to the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences, Class of 2021.

Winner has been 25 guests

A link to that PDF has been shared from the official Twitter handle of the Academy, in which the list of all 395 guests has been given. Of these 395 people, 89 are those who have been nominated for the Oscars before, while there are 25 such faces who have been Oscar winners. If we talk about Indian filmmakers and artists, then Vidya has been recognized for her film ‘Kahaani’.

Vidya’s films became the reason

Apart from this, his film ‘Tumhari Sulu’ has also been mentioned in it. As far as Ekta Kapoor being invited is concerned, she has got an invitation for Dream Girl and ‘Once Upon a Time in Mumbai’. As far as Shobha Kapoor is concerned, she has got this invitation because of her commendable work in the films ‘Udta Punjab’ and ‘The Dirty Picture’.

It’s time to announce our new members! Meet the Class of 2021. https://t.co/17gbIEXOzJ #WeAreTheAcademy — The Academy (@TheAcademy) July 1, 2021

Artists from around the world

Let us tell you that all these films have been critically accepted. Not only did all these films do wonders at the box office, but they were also well received by the critics. Apart from Indian artists, stalwarts like Leslie Odom Jr., Craig Breuer, Lee Isaac Chang, Emerald Fannell and Shaka King have been invited to the event.

