Bollywood Actress Who Have Allegedly Undergone Plastic Surgery

New Delhi. Bollywood actresses win the hearts of crores of people with their beauty. In such a situation, there is a challenge in front of the actresses to keep themselves alive. Sometimes actresses also have to resort to plastic surgery to make themselves look beautiful. Due to which its wrong effect has also been seen on the faces of many actresses. Today we are going to tell you about some such actresses. Whose face has been spoiled due to plastic surgery.

Sridevi

Late actress Sridevi was known for her beauty, but there came a time when she also felt like getting plastic surgery. Sridevi had her lip surgery done. Because of which his face started to look bad. Fans also made fun of his bad face.

Also read- Boney Kapoor was responsible for Sridevi’s death! Close relatives had made many serious allegations

Ayesha Takia

‘Wanted’ actress Ayesha Takia often gets trolled for her plastic surgery. Ayesha Takia had her facial surgery done. Due to which his face got completely spoiled.

Anushka Sharma

Popular actress Anushka Sharma’s name is also included in this list. When the actress appeared in the film 3 Idiots. So his lips became the subject of discussion. Fans did not like Anushka’s lip surgery at all. Because of which Anushka had to be trolled a lot.

Also read- 11 points are very beneficial for Anushka-Virat, first marriage and now Lakshmi in the house

Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra also had to resort to plastic surgery to look beautiful. To enhance her beauty, Priyanka got her nose surgery done. It is said that Priyanka removed many of her shortcomings by doing plastic surgery. Because of which people started calling him Plastic Chopra.

Koena Mitra

Apna Sapna Money Money fame actress Koena Mitra has undergone surgery not once but many times. Koena has had her nose surgery done several times. Because of which his face completely changed. It is said that Koena’s surgery once went wrong. Because of which he had a lot of difficulty in laughing. After which he was treated for a long time.