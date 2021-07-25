bollywood actresses and their millionaire husbands

New Delhi. There is a lot of craze among the common people regarding Bollywood celebs. His fans want to know more and more about celebs. At the same time, there is more craze among people about actresses. He has many fans. But very few actresses marry a common man. Most have chosen a billionaire as their spouse. Today we will tell you about such actresses-

Shilpa Shetty

Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty is a big name herself. He has worked in many hit films. She married businessman Raj Kundra while at the peak of her career. According to the news, Raj Kundra earns $100 million every year. Along with several business ventures, Raj and Shilpa also invested in the IPL team. However, these days Raj Kundra has been arrested in the pornography case and he is in police custody.

Rani Mukherjee

Rani Mukerji has worked in many superhit films in her career. There was a time when she was one of the top actresses of Bollywood. Rani Mukerji also chose a billionaire as her life partner. She is married to Aditya Chopra. Aditya is the owner of the country’s most successful film banner Yash Raj. His company earns billions every year.

Juhi Chawla

Juhi Chawla, one of the beautiful actresses of Bollywood, may be less visible in films now but there was a time when she worked in many hit films. Everyone was crazy about her beauty. But Juhi broke everyone’s heart by marrying Jay Mehta, the owner of the Mehta Group. According to reports, Jay Mehta’s business is spread not only in the country but also abroad. He has assets worth crores.

Asin

Asin, who left a mark apart from her acting in South and Hindi films, is now rarely seen in films. His films were well-liked. Asin also chose a businessman as her life partner. She is married to business man Rahul Sharma. Rahul is the owner of Micromax and other companies. His company earns in trillions every year.

Vidya balan

Millions of crores are crazy about Bollywood actress Vidya Balan’s acting. She wins the hearts of people with tremendous acting in every film. He has many great films to his name like The Dirty Picture and Kahaani. Vidya is married to Siddharth Roy Kapur. She is his third wife. Siddhartha is also counted among the nobles. He is a well known film producer. Also, he has been the MD of The Walt Disney Company. According to the news, he has assets worth 30 billion.