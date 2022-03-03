Bollywood actresses engaged in expanding their abilities

Aarti Saxena

In every phase of the film industry, women maintained their place. From the very early Devika Rani (called the first ‘Patrani’ of Hindi cinema), Vyjayanthi Mala, Nargis, Hema Malini, Sridevi, Madhuri Dixit to Deepika Padukone, actresses dominated the film world. Today’s actresses are expanding their abilities. In addition to acting, she is a presenter of TV shows. Appearing as a judge in TV shows. Making movies, singing songs. Actresses are now ready to leave the acting skies behind and fly high.

Today Priyanka Chopra is making a name in Hollywood by expanding her capabilities. Apart from acting, he is also active in film production and singing. Priyanka raised funds for India during the Corona epidemic. Like Priyanka, Aishwarya Rai and Sushmita Sen also gained popularity internationally.

Madhuri Dixit is working with enthusiasm at the age of 54. While she is rocking the small screen as a judge in ‘Dance Deewane Junior’, she is also coming up with her own show ‘The Fame Game’. After making a name for herself in the acting world, Shilpa Shetty maintained her popularity by reaching out to the audience through yoga and fitness videos. Like Madhuri Dixit, Shilpa Shetty also remains in the news for her charming smile and fun-filled style. Apart from yoga and fitness, Shilpa appears as a judge in ‘Super Dancer’ and ‘India’s Got Talent’.

Hands of the reins Begum

Before people came out of Kangana Ranaut’s performance, Kangana started appearing in the film industry as a producer. While Kangana, who is often outspoken, is doing films like ‘Tejas’ and ‘Dhaakad’, Ekta Kapoor has handed her a new show ‘Lock Up’. Bollywood is giving actresses more opportunities these days to expand their abilities than actresses have never got before.

Seeing Alia Bhatt in ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’, the audience is lulling her and on the other hand Alia Bhatt started making films by opening her own production company. Anushka Sharma makes ‘NH10’ as producer, Deepika Padukone on acid attack ‘Chhapaak’. Stories are being written keeping in mind actresses like Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif, Bhumi Pednekar, Kriti Sanon. Because of this the nature of films is changing. The actresses are nowhere behind the men in playing strong and challenging roles.

Meaning of women empowerment

According to Madhuri Dixit, a woman can become more strong and respectable only when she is educated. In Marathi it is called ‘Mulgi Shikali, Pragati Jhali’. On the other hand, Alia Bhatt believes that we do not need to shout to show our supremacy. Even by remaining calm, we can show our ability and strength.

Tabu also believes that we cannot change our destiny, but by working hard and honestly, we can definitely improve our fortune. I am proud to be a woman. According to Kareena Kapoor, I never considered myself weak because I do not give so much importance to victory and defeat that if I lose then I consider myself weak and if I win I feel great. Unlike Kareena, Deepika believes that in the society we live in, every effort is made to make a woman weak and humiliated, but only those who have strong faith are successful.