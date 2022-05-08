Bollywood actresses mothers day post Alia, Katrina, Kajal Aggarwal, Sara, Janhvi | This is how Bollywood heroines wish moms on Mother’s Day

Kajal Aggarwal trolled

While Kajal Aggarwal shared a beautiful poem to wish her mother, she immediately started getting trolled for it. Actually, Kajal Aggarwal did not give credit to the original poet in his poem and people thought that he himself wrote it. The one who wrote this poem scolded Kajal Aggarwal for this and requested people to tell Kajal, give me credit. After this Kajal edited her post and gave credit to the writer of the poem.

Aaliya’s cute wish

Newlywed bride Alia Bhatt shared an adorable selfie with her mother Soni Razdan and mother-in-law Neetu Kapoor. Welcoming Alia Bhatt into the Kapoor family, Neetu Kapoor had said that she is very sweet and just like Ranbir. Even before this, Neetu Kapoor has described Alia Bhatt as a very dear part of her world many times. Sharing a picture of herself and Ranbir’s mother, Alia wrote – My beautiful mommies.

one word – mother

Bhumi Pednekar shared a lovely picture with her mother and wrote – If God means anything to me, it is just this word – mother.

Katrina made happy

Katrina Kaif also wished Mother’s Day by sharing her pictures with her mother Sussanne and Vicky Kaushal’s mother Veena Kaushal.

Janhvi – Ananya’s childhood

Janhvi Kapoor while sharing her childhood picture with her mother Sridevi wrote – You are definitely missing but I feel your love every day. You are definitely missing but still you are the best mom in the world. Love You. Ananya Pandey also shared her childhood pictures and wished her mother on Mother’s Day.

