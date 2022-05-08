Bollywood actresses mothers day post Alia, Katrina, Kajal Aggarwal, Sara, Janhvi | This is how Bollywood heroines wish moms on Mother’s Day
Kajal Aggarwal trolled
While Kajal Aggarwal shared a beautiful poem to wish her mother, she immediately started getting trolled for it. Actually, Kajal Aggarwal did not give credit to the original poet in his poem and people thought that he himself wrote it. The one who wrote this poem scolded Kajal Aggarwal for this and requested people to tell Kajal, give me credit. After this Kajal edited her post and gave credit to the writer of the poem.
Aaliya’s cute wish
Newlywed bride Alia Bhatt shared an adorable selfie with her mother Soni Razdan and mother-in-law Neetu Kapoor. Welcoming Alia Bhatt into the Kapoor family, Neetu Kapoor had said that she is very sweet and just like Ranbir. Even before this, Neetu Kapoor has described Alia Bhatt as a very dear part of her world many times. Sharing a picture of herself and Ranbir’s mother, Alia wrote – My beautiful mommies.
one word – mother
Bhumi Pednekar shared a lovely picture with her mother and wrote – If God means anything to me, it is just this word – mother.
Katrina made happy
Katrina Kaif also wished Mother’s Day by sharing her pictures with her mother Sussanne and Vicky Kaushal’s mother Veena Kaushal.
Janhvi – Ananya’s childhood
Janhvi Kapoor while sharing her childhood picture with her mother Sridevi wrote – You are definitely missing but I feel your love every day. You are definitely missing but still you are the best mom in the world. Love You. Ananya Pandey also shared her childhood pictures and wished her mother on Mother’s Day.
Sara showered
Sara Ali Khan flaunted her pictures with Amrita Singh on the occasion of Mother’s Day. Posting these pictures, she wrote – Mom, I have loved you since I was in your womb. And I love the fact that you come to meet me on the sets of every film of mine. I will try to shine every day so that you can be proud of me.
Celebrated day with Babita
Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a picture with her mother Babita and sister Karisma Kapoor where Babita was seen cutting the cake. Sharing this picture, Kareena Kapoor wrote – The reason we are in this world.
