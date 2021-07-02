Bollywood Actresses Photos In Blue Dress Hot Beautiful Pic Viral – Bollywood Actresses in Blue Dress

New Delhi. Bollywood Actresses in Blue Dress: Blue is a color that gives a very cool and classy look. Which looks very blooming on everyone, so even today’s Bollywood actresses are seen wreaking havoc by wearing a dress of this color on a particular function, whether it is about Kareena Kapoor, or Priyanka Chopra’s color in these actresses. Adds four moons to its beauty. If the style and background are excellent, then the photos also come alive. We have brought you HD and HQ Quality Images and Photos of Bollywood Actresses in Blue Dress

In many Bollywood films, actresses have worn blue dresses in such a way that fans become crazy about them. Stars like Kareena Kapoor, Aishwarya Rai, Deepika Padukone, Rani Mukerji have left such an impression by wearing blue dresses in films that now new actresses also follow this trend. New age actresses are now robbing the hearts of fans by sharing their special look by wearing blue dress in many big parties. Actresses like Janhvi Kapoor, Sonakshi Sinha, Anushka Sharma, Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra, have shared such photos on their social accounts for the fans.

Kareena Kapoor Khan –

Kareena Kapoor was wearing a sparkling blue dress during an event. In which her look was looking very glamorous. She flaunted statement shoulders with a blue dress. She wore pinch heels with this dress with a thigh-high slit and straight cut.

Sonakshi Sinha-

Sonakshi Sinha was also seen wreaking havoc in her dazzling blue dress. To complete the look, the actress wore a full-sleeved glitter gown with her hair open.

Anushka Sharma

Anushka Sharma was also seen in a bold style wearing a blue dress during an event. Her beauty was clearly visible in this look.

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt made a special appearance on the red carpet by wearing a mirror finish blue dress. Seeing her beauty, people were compelled to sigh. Alia looked no less than a princess in this dress. She completed her look with simple heels.

Priyanka Chopra

On the red carpet, Priyanka Chopra also flaunted her beauty by wearing a dress with a deep neckline. Priyanka grabbed everyone’s attention in this wrap-style blue dress with a thigh-high slit. To complete this look, she resorted to smokey eyes and brown lips.

Jhanvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor shared a picture on her Instagram wearing a blue dress in which she is looking beautiful. In this, his look is looking amazing. This photoshoot of Janhvi shared on social media is looking amazing in a blue dress.

Aishwarya Roy Bachchan

During an event, Aishwarya was seen in a blue dress, although this dress was simple but was suiting her a lot. With her dress, she applied nude lip shade and did dark eye makeup. And he kept his hair open.

Deepika Padukone

Every dress suits Deepika Padukone very well. However, her look shines well in a blue sari. She is looking gorgeous in these photos.

Neha Dhupia

Neha has shared a photo on her Instagram, in which she is seen in a beautiful blue color outfit, in this look her bold style is being liked by the fans.