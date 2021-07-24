Bollywood Actresses Who Troll For Her Wired Outfits

New Delhi. Bollywood actresses are known for their beauty and excellent performance. From Indian outfits to western outfits, she has been seen flaunting herself fiercely. There are some actresses who are known as style icons, but for these actresses sometimes their style becomes too heavy. Because of which these actresses face a lot of trolling on social media.

Sonam Kapoor

Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor is known as a style icon. Everyone likes her style sense, but sometimes people do not like Sonam Kapoor’s outfit. Some time ago Sonam Kapoor did a photoshoot for a famous magazine. In which she was seen experimenting a lot on her looks. In this photoshoot, Sonam appeared in glasses and stylish white dress. When the photos of the photoshoot came out, people made fun of her glasses and outfit.

Priyanka Chopra

One can hardly forget Priyanka Chopra’s Met Gala red carpet look. In the year 2019, Priyanka reached the Met Gala red carpet in her unique style. Her hairstyle and make-up were widely ridiculed on social media. Priyanka Chopra had to be heard a lot for her look.

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone appears in many functions from Bollywood to Hollywood. Deepika is often seen injuring people with her look. But when Deepika came to the red carpet wearing a green color dress, people could not digest her outfit and style. People taunted Deepika fiercely for her style.

Aishwarya Rai

Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai has been a part of the Cannes festival for many years. She goes to the Cannes festival every time and surprises everyone with her looks. But for some time people are not liking Aishwarya’s look. Some time ago Ash appeared in a white gown. People compared his style to a pigeon. At the same time, Aishwarya has been trolled a lot because of purple lipstick.