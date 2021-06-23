Bollywood Actresses Who Went Topless On Screen – These actresses were forced to take off their clothes in front of the camera for the sake of films, created a sensation by giving bold scenes

New Delhi. Talking about bold scenes of actresses in the world of Bollywood, you always get to hear because if a film does not have such scenes, then the film also seems incomplete. But there are some actresses who have not refrained from giving intimate scenes. He created panic by giving a scene without clothes on the screen. Let us tell you about some such actresses who created a sensation everywhere by giving bold scenes in films.

Read More:- Urvashi Rautela got ready for the Mehndi ceremony, the pictures seen in the bride’s look went viral

Radhika Apte

Every actress in Bollywood is known for her tremendous character. But among them, actress Radhika Apte has been such an actress who made a lot of headlines by giving bold scenes along with her character. She created panic by giving a nude scene in a short film by Anurag Kashyap. Which the audience has not forgotten till date. Famous actress Radhika Apte has given nude scenes in many films. Out of which in a sex scene of the film Parched, she also went completely topless.

zeenat aman

Zeenat Aman is one of the hottest actresses of the film industry. She is mostly known for her bold scenes character in her films. In the film Satyam-Shivam-Sundaram, he had many scenes that crossed all limits.

Read More:- Why Ayushmann Khurrana uses Double N and Double R in his name, told the secret related to it

Nandana Sen

Nandana had made her special identity in Bollywood in a very short time. She started her career working with big star Amitabh Bachchan. Actress Nandana Sen made headlines by giving tremendous bold scenes in the film ‘Rang Rasiya’. Not only this, he has also filmed nude scenes in the film.

Kalki Koechlin

Actress Kalki Koechlin is one of those actresses who got her special identity by appearing in films in a very short time. She is known for her bold scenes with her best acting. He has a huge fan following. He gave a nude scene in the film ‘Margarita With A Straw’. Which was discussed a lot.

Read More:- These Bollywood actresses created panic by posing without clothes, bold topless pictures became fiercely viral

border trust

Everyone knows about Bollywood’s most controversial film ‘Bandit Queen’ in which Seema Biswas, who plays Phoolan Devi, crossed all limits by taking off her clothes in front of the camera for this film. After which this scene remained a topic of discussion for a long time.

Kareena Kapoor

Like other actresses in films, Kareena Kapoor has not been behind in giving bold scenes. She also created a sensation in Bollywood by giving an intense scene in the film Kurbaan with Saif Ali Khan for the sake of the film. In this film, he shot a love making scene in front of the camera with Saif Ali Khan.