Bollywood actresses wreak havoc in gym outfits too

New Delhi. The style of Bollywood actresses is different. Any film seems incomplete without an actress. Till the time his beauty does not shatter in the film, then the film seems to be Fiki. In such a situation, it is very important for actresses to maintain their figure. She also works hard to keep herself fit. I go to the gym everyday and sweat a lot. In such a situation, many Bollywood actresses are spotted outside the gym daily. Today we are going to show you the pictures of those actresses-

Janhvi Kapoor

Among the emerging actresses of Bollywood, Janhvi Kapoor is counted among the hot actresses. She also works to injure people with her beauty. Janhvi is spotted daily by the paparazzi outside the gym.

Malaika Arora

Bollywood actress Malaika Arora is 47 years old. But seeing his fitness, it is difficult to guess his age. Malaika is one of the fittest actresses of Bollywood. She goes to the gym everyday and sweats profusely.

Kiara Advani

Bollywood’s beautiful actress Kiara Advani is also one of the fit actresses. She takes great care of her figure. He is also spotted outside the gym every day.

Kriti Sanon

Kriti, who made her Bollywood debut with the film Heropanti, is also very conscious about fitness. Many people have fallen in love with his thin waist. In such a situation, she also keeps sweating in the gym.

Nora Fatehi

Nora, who makes everyone crazy with her dance, also throws lightning with her beauty. Her hot pictures go viral on social media every day. When she goes out for a workout, everyone’s eyes are on her.

Sara Ali Khan

Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan used to be very fat once. He had gained a lot of weight. But before entering the films, Sara worked hard on herself and completely reduced the weight. Now she sweats in the gym everyday.

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt is also very conscious about fitness. She works hard in the gym every day. She also keeps sharing her workout pictures on social media.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena Kapoor Khan has recently become the mother of the second child. Despite being a mother of two children, Kareena has maintained her figure. He is often spotted outside the gym.

Jacqueline Fernandez

Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez keeps sharing her workout pictures on social media. Seeing his fitness, other people are also inspired. Jacqueline works hard to maintain her figure.

Disha Patani

When it comes to fitness and Disha Patani’s name does not come up, it cannot happen. There are millions of fans of Disha’s fitness. She works hard on her figure. She also keeps sharing her exercise pictures and videos on social media.



