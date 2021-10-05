Bollywood backs Shah Rukh Khan: Hansal Mehta and Suzanne support Shah Rukh Gauri and Aryan Khan
Supporting Shah Rukh and Gauri in this tweet, he wrote, ‘I don’t think it’s about Aryan Khan, because unfortunately he was in the wrong place at the wrong time. This situation can be seen as an example of how the people of Bollywood are preyed upon by witchcraft. It’s sad and unjust, because he’s a good boy. I am standing with Shah Rukh and Gauri.
Hansal Mehta also tweeted in support of Shah Rukh Khan and wrote, ‘It is painful for parents to see their child in such a predicament. This becomes even more difficult when people start making decisions before moving the law. This is disrespectful and insecure for the parents and their relationship with their own child, I am with you Shah Rukh.
Earlier, actress Nafisa Ali also wrote on her Instagram account for Aryan, ‘Aryan, a young man for whom I am praying. He needs help. Don’t break, don’t waste. Don’t let him be an example of #drugskill. ‘
We will tell you that many Bollywood stars have come out in support of Shah Rukh Khan this time. First Salman Khan reached his house, then his sisters Arpita and Alvira. On Monday, Mahep Kapoor, Seema Khan and Neelam Kothari also reached a ‘mannat’ to meet Shah Rukh and Gauri.
