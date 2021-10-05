Bollywood backs Shah Rukh Khan: Hansal Mehta and Suzanne support Shah Rukh Gauri and Aryan Khan

Shah Rukh Khan is going through a difficult phase with his son Aryan, in a situation where almost the entire Bollywood seems to stand by him. Aryan Khan along with some of his friends was caught by the NCB from Mumbai late on Saturday night to Goa for a rave party on a cruise and is now in the custody of the NCB till October 7. In such a situation, many celebrities from Salman Khan to Arpita, Alvira, Mahip Kapoor reached the house of Shah Rukh Khan (SRK) and many people in the industry came out openly in support of Badshah. One of these names is Hrithik Roshan’s ex-wife Suzan Khan (Hrithik Roshan’s ex-wife Suzan). Hansal Mehta has also tweeted in support of Shah Rukh.

Suzanne Khan has also praised Aryan Khan and called him a good boy. Hrithik’s ex-wife Suzanne has spoken on social media. Susan wrote the answer in a reporter’s column, describing the incident as a wake-up call for parents.



Supporting Shah Rukh and Gauri in this tweet, he wrote, ‘I don’t think it’s about Aryan Khan, because unfortunately he was in the wrong place at the wrong time. This situation can be seen as an example of how the people of Bollywood are preyed upon by witchcraft. It’s sad and unjust, because he’s a good boy. I am standing with Shah Rukh and Gauri.

Hansal Mehta also tweeted in support of Shah Rukh Khan and wrote, ‘It is painful for parents to see their child in such a predicament. This becomes even more difficult when people start making decisions before moving the law. This is disrespectful and insecure for the parents and their relationship with their own child, I am with you Shah Rukh.

Earlier, actress Nafisa Ali also wrote on her Instagram account for Aryan, ‘Aryan, a young man for whom I am praying. He needs help. Don’t break, don’t waste. Don’t let him be an example of #drugskill. ‘



We will tell you that many Bollywood stars have come out in support of Shah Rukh Khan this time. First Salman Khan reached his house, then his sisters Arpita and Alvira. On Monday, Mahep Kapoor, Seema Khan and Neelam Kothari also reached a ‘mannat’ to meet Shah Rukh and Gauri.