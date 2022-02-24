Bollywood became stronger as soon as Corona weakened

Aarti Saxena

Bollywood is slowly coming out of the fear of Corona. The makers of Bollywood are happy with the easing of restrictions. Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ is releasing in cinemas from today. Bhansali waited for a long time to release the film in theatres. Like Bhansali, Aditya Chopra and many other producers also waited a long time for their films to be released in theatres. Most of the producers have already announced the release of their films. It is believed that the treasury of Bollywood has a lot to offer to the audience.

With the decreasing cases of Corona, the brightness of cinema halls is increasing in the country. Bollywood hopes that the restrictions imposed on cinemas and shooting of films will also be lifted soon. About one and a half months later this year, with the release of ‘Badhaai Do’ on February 11, theaters started getting new films and soon the business started getting back on track. Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s film Gangubai Kathiawadi is going to release from today. Along with this, other producers have also announced the release of their films. This year, there will be a clash in many films as a pile of films has gathered due to the disruption of the performance of the films for two years.

new cinemas needed

There are about nine and a half thousand screens (cinema screens) in India. Some in multiplexes, some in single screen theatres. In comparison, there are 75 thousand screens in China and 44 thousand screens in America. It is clear from this that how much potential is there for new theaters in the performance area of ​​this country. Anticipating this possibility, the owners of PVR are insisting on building new cinema halls. According to an estimate, the country needs three times more cinemas. The trend of building multiplexes in place of old single screen cinema halls has been going on for the past several years. Although it was believed that due to the increase in the trend of Over the Top (OTT), cinemas would suffer, but nothing like this has been seen so far.

want to watch movies in cinemas

The desire to watch movies in theaters remains intact in spite of many options among the audience. This has come to the fore once again with the success of the recently released dubbed Hindi film ‘Spider-Man’ or ‘Pushpa’. The Marathi film ‘Pavankhind’, which released on February 18, has surprised the filmgoers by doing a business of ten crores. The success of ‘Pushpa’ or ‘Pavankhind’ shows that OTTs are not a threat to theaters and audiences are ready to return to theatres. Alia Bhatt, the heroine of ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ says, ‘The fun of watching films like ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ or ‘RRR’ comes only in theatres.’ Many filmmakers around the world have said this. Sanjay Leela Bhansali also believes that people can enjoy the real pleasure of the film only in theatres. For this reason Bhansali did not release his film on OTT.

rising ticket prices

For the last two years, due to the Corona epidemic, theater owners have suffered massive losses. Therefore, there is a possibility that after Corona, the prices of cinema tickets can be increased. Anyway, when a film of big budget and popular stars is released, the ticket prices are increased. Veteran actor Salman Khan says, “The theater owners have suffered a lot in the last two years. Even for some time the cinema halls had to be completely closed. Now with the situation returning to normal, the audience is returning to the theatres. Obviously, theater owners will increase the price of tickets to recover the loss. It is also important that during this increase, the attention of the audience should also be taken care of.

2022 will be beneficial for Bollywood

Many big films are to be screened in 2022. The films of almost all the big stars will release this year. Akshay Kumar’s ‘Prithviraj’, Amitabh Bachchan and Ranveer Kapoor’s ‘Brahmastra’, Jr NTR-Ramcharan’s ‘RRR’, Yash’s ‘KGF2′, Prabhas’ ‘Radheshyam’, Rithvik’s ‘Vikram Vedha’, Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Pathan’ ‘, Aamir Khan’s ‘Lal Singh Chaddha’ will be seen by the audience. The success of ‘Spider-Man’ has attracted Hollywood and the success of ‘Pushpa’ has attracted the South Indian film industry to Bollywood. Therefore, this year the number of Hindi dubbed films can also increase rapidly.