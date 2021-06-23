Bollywood Celebrities Nicknames like alia bhatt priyanka chopra

New Delhi. Talk about Bollywood stars, everyone wants to know about them closely. Wants to know about their lifestyle and their way of eating and drinking. So many people like to keep their children’s names similar to Bollywood stars, but if you know about their nicknames then you will be a little surprised.

Some stars in the Bollywood industry are affectionately called Pappu, Mithu and Gullu by the householders, whose names will surely make you laugh. Today we will tell you the Nicknames of Bollywood Celebs. With love, his close friends call him by these names.

Alia Bhatt

Everyone knows about the laughing look of Alia Bhatt. She is as stylish as she is beautiful. Since childhood, Alia was very chubby, due to which her friends used to call her potato. Later it was nicknamed Potato.

Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra’s childhood name is also of a different kind. Her family members used to call her as Mittu, but the actress did not like her name, and changed her name to Mimi.

Anushka Sharma

Anushka Sharma’s childhood name was Nusheshwar. After marriage, Virat Kohli has shortened this name further and he calls it as Nushki.

Varun Dhawan

This actor, who is known as Varun Dhawan in the film industry, is called Pappu by the family members.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Talking about the world beauty Aishwarya Rai, the family members have also given her a very cute name. During his childhood, the people of the house used to call him Gullu.