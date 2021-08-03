Bollywood celebrities with pet dog

Mumbai. Do you know that there are many such faces in our Bollywood, who love animals very much. Similarly, today we have brought those Bollywood stars, whom we also call pet lovers, then perhaps it will not be wrong.

Kapil Sharma

Comedian Kapil Sharma has won the hearts of many animal lovers by adopting a police dog named Zanjeer. Also PETA thanked the comedian for this initiative to adopt dogs. In one of his interviews, Kapil requested the public not to leave their dogs as they are also a part of the family. Also, many times in his shows, he reminds people to love and take care of their pets.

Salman Khan

Keep in mind if you ever called Salman Khan’s dogs ‘dogs’ then you will have to face Salman’s anger. He is very possessive towards his pets, so don’t you dare insult them. Salman had two dogs Myson and Mylove. After the loss of his previous pet, Salman went into depression for several days.

Alia Bhatt

This actress believes in adopting not buying animals. His pet Pikachu is his life. The special thing is that if you check their Instagram account, you will not find a single selfie without their cat. Let us tell you that Alia’s love for animals is also shown by the fact that she also supports many animal lover NGOs.

John Abraham

Not many people know about his love for animals. In an interview, he told that his mother feeds more than 150 stray dogs daily. Not only for dogs, but the actor has also raised his voice against cruelty to animals. At the same time, he has always been explaining to people about the need of adoption. John wants people to know that even these animals have a right to live their lives in peace.

Amitabh Bachchan

Big B had a Piranha Dane, one of the tallest dogs, which he named Shanouk. The whole family loved him. Big B used to spend all his time with him. He pampered her so much that when Big B started paying more attention to his granddaughter Aaradhya, Shanouk started getting jealous. Let us tell you that Shanouk means mild warm breeze of a cold morning and was named by Abhishek Bachchan. Unfortunately, he passed away due to a prolonged illness.

Ajay Devgan

Ajay lost his furry friend, his pet dog Sher Khan, during the shooting of ‘Singham’. Let us inform that soon after the death of Sher Khan, Ajay adopted two German Shepherds – Koko and Koki. Also, seeing the love of animals, Ajay prefers to spend morning time with them. Ajay says that whenever he looks at her, he feels like a proud father.