Bollywood Celebs Amir Kajol To Prakash Child Died In Early Age – These famous stars had seen the painful death of their own children, a star’s son fell from the roof…

New Delhi. Life of Bollywood stars is very professional life. Where there is less sorrow and more happiness. But among these stars, there are some people who have got such pain in their life which is difficult to describe. Being a parent is a big deal for a human being. In such a situation, there are some stars whose children have been born but the children have died in front of them. Today we are telling about those stars…

Read More:- Vinod Khanna had become uncontrollable while kissing Madhuri Dixit, had crossed all limits

Govinda

Govinda, who laughs with his comedy in Bollywood, may have tried to forget his sorrows by making everyone laugh, but you cannot even imagine how unhappy he has been in his personal life. Such was the incident with the star who made others laugh when he lost his 4-year-old daughter. Let us tell you that his daughter was born prematurely. So could not travel long distance.

Kajol

Something similar happened with B-Town’s famous actress Kajol. It is said that in the year 2011, when Bollywood actress Kajol had an ectopic pregnancy. Only after that she had an abortion. For this reason he had to undergo an operation.

Read More:- Photos of 5 actresses who look like Aishwarya Rai are going viral, you will be surprised to see the photos

Aamir Khan

Aamir Khan, who is called Mr. Perfectionist of Bollywood, has become the father of three children today. But before that it has happened that he had to lose a child of his own. When Aamir Khan’s wife got pregnant. For some reason she had a miscarriage. After which Aamir lived sad and alone for many days.

Prakash Raj

South and Bollywood’s famous star Prakash Raj has given many superhit films. Let us tell you that his 5-year-old son had fallen while flying a kite. After that he died due to injuries.