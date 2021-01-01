Bollywood celebs congratulate Bhavina Patel: Bhavina wins silver at Tokyo Paralympics: Bhavina Patel, 34, won the country’s first medal.

Indian women’s para-athlete Bhavina Patel won a silver medal at the Tokyo Paralympics on Sunday. Bhavina Patel, 34, won the country’s first medal. Celebrities in the Bollywood industry are congratulating Bhavina Patel on winning the silver medal. All Bollywood celebrities including Anil Kapoor, Tapsi Pannu, Abhishek Bachchan, Vicky Kaushal, Akshay Kumar, Rajkumar Rao Ishan Khattar, Neha Dhupia, Pooja Bhatt have congratulated Bhavina Patel.

Bhavina Patel is the second Indian woman to win a medal in the Paralympic Games. Deepa Malik, the current president of the Paralympic Committee of India (PCI), became the first Indian woman athlete to win a silver medal in the shot put at the Rio Paralympics five years ago.

