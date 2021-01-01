bollywood celebs instagram account boring: this is boring bollywood stars instagram account

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Aishwarya only shares a post on her Instagram account on a special occasion. While she is not very active on Instagram, her father-in-law Amitabh Bachchan and husband Abhishek Bachchan share more and more things on social media.

Katrina Kaif Katrina has been very active on Instagram for the past one year, but for the past few months, only photos of the photoshoot have appeared on her account.

Alia Bhatt Alia does not update her Instagram regularly. She only shares new posts on special occasions.

Jacqueline Fernandez There was a time when Jacqueline’s Instagram posts were full. Now most of the advertisements of a brand only appear here.

Sonakshi Sinha Until recently Sonakshi was very active on Insta but now she has distanced herself from it. She only shares a few posts.

Salman Khan Salman’s Instagram account gives a glimpse of the business deal. It seems that every day it is associated with some brand. In the meantime, however, he continues to provide information related to his films. READ Also Dia Mirza Says Covid-19 Vaccines Not Tested on Pregnant Women, Has Been Advised To Not Take Inoculation

The country of Bollywood celebrities has a strong fan base all over the world, all over the world. They also get a lot of discussion on the internet. However, there are a lot of actors who were very active on social media platforms until some time ago, but now some of them Instagram accounts have become very boring. Once here, fans will be disappointed as they no longer get the latest post updates. See who the stars are …