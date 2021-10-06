Bollywood celebs pay tribute to Arvind Trivedi: Ramayana fame Ravana Arvind Trivedi’s death Ram Arun Govil Laxman Sunil Lahari and Sita Deepika Chikhalia mourn and tribute memorial

Actor Arvind Trivedi, who played the role of Ravana in Ramanand Sagar’s hit series ‘Ramayana’, is no more. He died of a heart attack on Tuesday night. Along with the fans, Arun Govil, Sunil Lahari and Deepika Chikhalia, who had worked with him in ‘Ramayana’, have been shocked by the demise of Arvind Trivedi.

In ‘Ramayana’, Arun Govil played the role of Ram and Sunil Lahiri played the role of Laxman. At the same time, Deepika Chikhalia was seen in the role of mother Sita. Remembering Arvind Trivedi, the trio paid tributes on social media.



Arun Govil paid homage to his ‘very dear friend’

Arun Govil tweeted, ‘Spiritually the cause of Ramavatar and the world is a very noble, religious, simple-minded person and my dear friend Arvind Trivedi who is lost by human society today. Undoubtedly, he will go directly to the highest abode and will have the companionship of Lord Rama.

Sunil Lahiri – Like his father, lost the guide

Sunil Lahiri shared two photos of Arvind Trivedi on his Twitter handle. One of them was in the personification of Ravana in ‘Ramayana’, while the other was in the real life of Arvind Trivedi, in which he seems to be immersed in Rama-nama. With the pictures, Sunil Lahiri wrote, ‘It is very sad news that our beloved Arvind Bhai (Ravana in Ramayana) is no more with us. May God give peace to their souls. I have no words. I have lost a father, my mentor, a well-wisher and a gentleman.



‘Sita’ remembered

Deepika Chikhalia, who plays Sita Machi, shared a photo of Arvind Trivedi in the role of Ravana on Instagram and expressed her grief:



Let us know that when our colleague ETimes contacted Arvind Trivedi’s nephew Kaustubh Trivedi, he confirmed his death and said that he has been ill for the last few days. He was not feeling well, but today (Tuesday night) he had a heart attack. After this many parts of his body stopped working. Arvind Trivedi’s funeral will be held on Wednesday morning.