Bollywood celebs very controversial statements Sonam to Shaid

New Delhi. Every star in Bollywood is known for the best film with its stylish style. But sometimes these stars say such things that they get caught in the eyes of the people. Today we are telling you about the statements given by some such celebs, due to which they have become quite infamous.

Sonam Kapoor had said this for Aishwarya Rai

Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor is more recognized for her fashion and stylish look than her films. She is the brand ambassador of L’Oreal once she said on the alleged statement that “She is the face of the brand for young people. Whereas actress Aishwarya Roy is for the old customers of the company.” Sonam said, “Aish has worked with my father so she is my aunt. Aishwarya did not like this ugly comments of Sonam at all. That’s why he refused to go on the red carpet with Sonam.

Mahesh Bhatt gave a dirty statement on daughter Pooja Bhatt

Mahesh Bhatt remains in the news for his controversial statements on social media, but during an interview, Mahesh Bhatt allegedly expressed his love for daughter Pooja. He had said that if Pooja was not my daughter, I would have married her. This statement of Mahesh Bhatt became so popular that people started making lewd comments on him.

When Salman gave a statement during the shooting of Sultan

Superstar Salman Khan is known more for his hit films, but this star has also come into the limelight due to his controversial statements. During the shooting of the film Sultan, Salman told about his physical pain while fighting wrestlers in the wrestling ring and said that the pain in my body feels like a rape victim. This statement was given by linking to a rape victim. On which there was a huge uproar.

When Aamir Khan abused Shahrukh Khan

Aamir, who is called Mr. Perfect of Bollywood, had crossed all limits. He even called Shahrukh his dog on one of his blogs, who was licking his feet. Aamir had said in his statement that Shahrukh is licking my feet and I am feeding him biscuits again and again. What more can I ask for?…Shah Rukh is trying to grab my attention once again, so let me go back to him. It smells great. I think he needs a bath. Heel boy, heel.

Actor Shahid Kapoor called Kareena Kapoor a buffalo

During a media conference, Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor had openly said that he will soon be working with a buffalo. When the actor was asked if he would like to work with Kareena Kapoor Khan again? The actor had replied, ‘I would love to work with him again. I feel as an actor if the producers want me to romance a cow or a buffalo too, I will do so because that is my job.