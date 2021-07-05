bollywood celebs who changed their religion for love

New Delhi. In every human being in love, he is ready to do anything. But even today in our country many questions are raised about the love between people of other religion and caste. But it is said that neither love has any religion. Many Bollywood celebs have corrected this saying. There are many actors in the industry who broke the wall of religion for love forever. Today we will tell you about the same celebs of film and TV who got married and adopted another religion.

Sharmila Tagore

Sharmila Tagore was one of the beautiful actresses of her time. Everyone was in awe of her acting and beauty. But Sharmila is the former captain of the Indian cricket team. Mansoor Ali Khan was giving her heart to Pataudi. The two married on 27 December 1969. After marriage, Sharmila Tagore’s name was changed to Ayesha Begum. Sharmila Tagore and Mansoor Ali Khan have three children, Saba Ali Khan, Saif Ali Khan and Soha Ali Khan.

Dharmendra

Dharmendra has done two marriages. He was already married when he met Dream Girl Hema Malini. But despite this both loved each other. However, Dharmendra did not want to divorce his first wife. Therefore, to marry Hema Malini, he converted to Islam and married her again.

Amrita Singh

Bollywood actress Amrita Singh was born in a Sikh Muslim family. Since childhood, she was following Sikhism. But he had converted to Islam to marry Saif Ali Khan. Saif was much younger than him. Despite this, both of them got married. However, their marriage did not last long and after 13 years both of them got divorced. Both of this marriage have two children Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan.

Ayesha Takia

Bollywood actress Ayesha Takia has worked in many Bollywood films. But he got the most popularity from the film Wanted. Salman Khan was in the lead role with him in this film. However, now Ayesha is enjoying her married life away from films. She married boyfriend Farhan Azmi. He converted to Islam to get married.

Dipika Kakar

People recognize TV’s popular actress Deepika Kakkar from the serial ‘Sasural Simar Ka’. Deepika has married her co-actor Shoaib Ibrahim for the second time. He converted to Islam for marriage. After which his name became Faiza. Deepika was also trolled a lot on social media for converting to Islam.