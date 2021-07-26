Bollywood Celebs Who Encountered Ghosts

New Delhi. Many haunted movies have been made in the film industry. Out of which many of the films were well received and they did great business at the box office. There are many movies too, which one cannot watch sitting alone at night. However, all this is marvelous of the superb cinematography and the acting of the actors. But do ghosts really exist? This question often arises. Some people believe in ghosts and some don’t. But you will be surprised to know that there are some celebs in Bollywood who have realized the existence of spirit or ghost in real life.

Varun Dhawan

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan has also realized the fear. Once he was in Las Vegas for the shooting of his film ABCD 2. A famous singer had died in the same hotel where he was staying. After which it was said that the soul of that singer was wandering in the hotel. Varun Dhawan was also heard singing in the hotel late at night. The doors of his room were opening on their own.

Ranveer Singh

Actor Ranveer Singh’s name is also included in this list. He realized the presence of Bajirao’s spirit in a haveli during the shooting of the film Bajirao Mastani. According to Ranveer, there was a wall on the set of the film, which was covered with safe dust. Out of that dust an image like Peshwa Bajirao was created.

Emraan Hashmi

Actor Emraan Hashmi has worked in many haunted films. But in real life also he has encountered ghosts. He had gone to Matheran for a holiday. In the hotel where he was staying, he could hear the sounds and screams of strange walking in the night.

Alaya Furniturewala

Pooja Bedi’s daughter Alaya Furniturewala has also encountered ghosts. A scary incident happened to him while studying in New York. The flat she lived in. There lived a ghost. In the middle of the night, he could hear scary sounds and sometimes his shower would go on automatically.

Sunny Leone

Bollywood actress Sunny Leone has also realized ghosts. Once she was shooting in Rajasthan. She was staying in a hotel. At night he realized as if someone had caught him. When this happened for the third time, she started screaming loudly.

Bipasa Basu

Bipasha Basu has worked in many haunted films. But even in real life, he has realized that he is a ghost. Once she was shooting for the film ‘Raaz’. During this she was staying in a hotel. It was a haunted hotel and they saw some strange things happening there.