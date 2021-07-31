bollywood celebs who got brutally trolled for showing off

New Delhi. Everyone is very excited to know about the life of Bollywood celebs. However, their life is very different from the common people. Celebs always surrounded by cameras have to be alert all the time. You have to be ready for the camera. It is the endeavor of the celebs in front of the media that they do not make any mistake of any kind. But despite this, something happens after which they are trolled a lot on social media. At the same time, many times it was too heavy for the actors to show off more. On which people told him a lot.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan remains in the headlines every day. Some time ago she was spotted outside the house of fashion designer Manish Malhotra. During this, he said something to his driver that everyone trolled him. Bebo shouts in front of everyone and tells her driver, ‘Bring the car soon, na…’. After this, when the door of the car did not open, he said, ‘Sit yaar… what happened….?’ Seeing this attitude of Kareena, people trolled her.

Kiara Advani

There have been reports of Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra dating for quite some time now. Meanwhile, some time ago Kiara was spotted outside Siddharth’s house. For Kiara, an elderly man opened the door of her car and also saluted her. Just then what was it that people trolled him.

Sonam Kapoor

Actress Sonam Kapoor has recently returned to India from London after a long time. Recently she was spotted by paparazzi outside a clinic. While going inside the clinic, Sonam was talking to someone on the phone. At the same time, his bodyguard kept walking behind him with an umbrella. Seeing this, the anger of the people broke out on Sonam.

Nora Fatehi

Bollywood actress Nora Fatehi has made her big place in Bollywood in a very short time. The paparazzi also often captures them in their cameras. Recently Nora was spotted with her helper. The helper was following Nora with an umbrella. At the same time, Nora was seen hiding her face. On these pictures, people also told Nora a lot.

Varun Dhawan

Actor Varun Dhawan, who made his debut with the film ‘Student of the Year’, was recently seen outside an ATM with his mother. Varun, who was always well in front of the media, did not even look at the camera during this time. At the same time, his bodyguard was walking behind him with an umbrella. Seeing this, people also trolled Varun.