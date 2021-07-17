Bollywood cinema’s most famous dialogues

Mumbai. Mogambo is happy… Hey o sambha… Like this, so many great dialogues are still making their own identity among people. People still use these dialogues in their everyday life.

People remember the dialogues of the film more than the story of the film. People use them with great pleasure in their daily life. We have brought some such special film dialogues just for you.

Famous Dialogues

1. “Tell me how it waaassss” – Sometimes happiness and sometimes sorrow…

2. “Mogambo rejoiced.” – Mr. India

3. “I am my favourite.” – Jab We Met

4. “Jaa Simran, go. Live your life.” – The brave hearted will take away the bride

5. “You are not only a man… you are a great man.” – guess your own

6. “Uthale le re baba.” – Foul play

7. “Pushpa, I hate tears…” – Amar Prem

8. “Father, why this misery does not end.” – Masan

9. “I still don’t pick up the money thrown away.” – Wall

10. “Be very funny, be very funny.” Sometimes happiness and sometimes sadness…

11. “His bad luck is not bad.”

12. “Crime Master Gogo’s name is mine, I play the pieces with the eyes.” – guess your own

13. “You will not be able to.” – Gangs of Wasseypur

14. “You would have asked us for our life, we would have given you happiness, but you took away our pride.” – Bajirao Mastani

15. “He wants to grab my shop.” Sometimes happiness and sometimes sadness…

16. “Babumoshai, life should be long, not long.” – happiness

17. “There is a principle of friendship, madam – no sorry, no thanks.” – I have loved

18. “There can only be one goon in every team and I am the goon of this team!” – Go win! India

19. “The picture is yet to come, my friend.” – Om Shanti Om

20. “How many men were there?” – cinder

21. “Who is this, who hasn’t looked back at me? Who is he?” Sometimes happiness and sometimes sadness…

22. “Not to take tension, only to give.” – Munna Bhai MBBS

23. “You’re going to Tussi? Don’t go to Tussi!” – something happens

24. “Such small things happen in big countries, Senorita.” – The brave hearted will take away the bride

25. “Was it a joke? So, I don’t like jokes. I don’t like you.” Sometimes happiness and sometimes sadness…

26. “Basanti, don’t dance in front of these dogs!” – cinder

27. “What do you know the cost of a pinch of vermilion, Ramesh Babu” – Om Shanti Om

28. “Your business is your business none of your business!” – Race 3

29. “We are not afraid of anyone’s father.” – Tanu Weds Manu

30. “Dog, bastard, I will drink your blood.” – procession of memories

31. “The line starts where we stand.” – Kalia

32. “The one who wins after losing is called a juggler.” – juggler

33. “Half go there… half come here… and the rest follow me.” – cinder

34. “When this hand of two and a half kilos falls on someone, then the man does not get up, gets up.” – Damini

35. “How’s the Josh?” – Uri: The Surgical Strike

36. “Thappad se dar nahi lagta hai sir, pyar se lagta hai.” – Dabangg

37. “Films work because of only three things… entertainment, entertainment, entertainment… and I am entertainment.” – dirty picture

38. “Once I make a commitment, I don’t listen to myself.” – wanted

39. “All Is Well” – 3 Idiots

40. “Who drinks to tolerate fucking.” – Devdas

41. Don’t underestimate the power of a common man! – Chennai Express

42. “Don’t Angry Me — Rowdy Rathore

43. “I have a mother.” – Wall

44. “The motion of a person is associated with his emotion.” – Piku

45. “Tradition. Prestige. Discipline.” – love

46. ​​I am just a stupid common man waiting to clean his house.” – A Wednesday

47. “Gold is gold…Chhora lave ya chhori.” – Dangal

48. “Bajirao is in love with Mastani, not debauchery.” – Bajirao Mastani

49. “Baap ka, grandfather ka, brother ka, sabka venge lega re, tera Faizal.” – Gangs of Wasseypur I

50. “I have come to ask my father.” – met someone