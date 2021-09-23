Bollywood couple to get married: Ranbir Alia to Siddharth Kiara

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are one of the most beautiful couple in Bollywood. Both have been discussing marriage for days. However, there is no confirmation from both sides about the marriage. This relationship is like a dream come true. In fact, Alia was a big fan of Ranbir and today she is preparing to be his life partner. Alia and Ranbir, who have been dating for a long time, have been talking about their marriage for a long time. Alia had recently said that she is not in the mood to get married soon as she is too young and only 25 years old. Now confirming his marriage, Ranbir has said that he will soon finalize his contract with Alia Bhatt. When asked about marriage, Ranbir said that if there was no problem of epidemic, they might have tied the knot. He also said that he wants to achieve this goal in his life as soon as possible.

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif have also been discussing marriage for days. Recently, rumors of a rookie ceremony for the two made headlines. In the past, however, Vicky Kaushal’s brother has said that the news of his engagement is completely false. We’ll tell you that there’s been a lot of talk about the two dating and on many occasions the two have been seen together in public and they’ve been seen trying to avoid the camera all the time. Recently, during a screening of a movie, a video of Vicky Kaushal and Katrina went viral and it was said that the actor signaled them to stop.

Siddharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani Siddharth and Kiara are such a wonderful couple. Rumors about Siddharth and Kiara’s relationship started circulating when the two shared a similar picture on their respective Instagram in 2019, which was a holiday in Africa. Last year in 2020, even on New Year’s Day, Siddharth and Kiara reached the Maldives and shared their different photos from there. After the recent film ‘Sher Shah’, Siddharth and Kiara’s duo has also touched the hearts of the audience. However, these stars, who are often seen together, have not made any decision about marriage. Siddharth had said in an interview that he did not know when the marriage would take place, but he would say for sure when and to whom it happened.

Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani Tiger Shroff has never spoken openly about his relationship with Direction. However, there has been talk of dating Tiger and Disha in the industry for a long time. The two appear in get-together not only with each other but also with the family. The love between Disha and Tiger's family is also seen on social media. Recently, Disha and Tiger also went on a holiday in the Maldives. However, Direction had said some time ago that she has been trying to impress Tiger for the last several years but she has not succeeded in that. Jackie Shroff had said, 'My son started dating at the age of 25 and they are very good friends. I don't know what the future holds for both of them but one thing I do know is that Tiger is totally focused on his work. For me, his work is above all and no one is ahead of him be it his mother, sister or girlfriend. His work and no one can come into it. He has full attention to his work and that is a good thing.

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora Arjun and Malaika are one of the most controversial couples in Bollywood. Malaika Arora has been in the news since 2016 after dating Arjun Kapoor after being separated for almost 18 years of marriage. The two often express their love for each other on social media. The two are often seen together in public. If the reports are to be believed, Arjun Kapoor has said that he will consider his marriage only after the marriage of Anil Kapoor’s daughter Riya Kapoor and Arjun’s younger sister Anshula. He said he did not know how long all this would take and that it could take 4-6 years.

Tara Sutaria and Aadhar Jain Tara Sutaria Kapoor is going to be the daughter-in-law of the family and she is usually seen in the family family functions. Like other couples, Tara and Aadhar Jain have also gone on holiday together in the Maldives. Fans of Aadhaar and Tara’s wedding are eagerly awaiting, often appearing together in public places.

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar The relationship between actor Farhan Akhtar and model Shibani Dandekar has been in the news for a long time. The two have been dating for almost 3 years now. Ever since Farhan and Shibani made their relationship public, news of their marriage has been coming. Although the two never talked about it. On the question of marriage, Shibani had said that she had not given any thought to marriage. They are currently busy spending time with each other.

Chadha of Ali Fazal and Ha Ali Fazal and Ha Chadha have been talking about their marriage for a long time. These stars are openly talking about the delay in their marriage due to the Corona epidemic. Ali and Richa often appear with each other. Ali Fazal recently shared a photo with Richa, which led to people being arrested for secretly marrying him.

The story of love and romance in Bollywood not only appears on the golden screen but also in the real life of the star. This love story is not new but has been running in cinemas for ages. Many stars fell in love while shooting movies and many got married. There are many stars like Hema Malini-Dharmendra, Amitabh Bachchan-Jaya, Dilip Kumar-Saira Bano, Sridevi-Bonnie Kapoor who transformed their love into marriage.In the year 2020, where the film industry also slowed down in the case of Corona, many couples in the industry started decorating their personal lives. Many artists like Neha Kakkar-Rohanpreet, Gauhar Khan-Zayed Darbar, Aditya Narayan-Shweta Agarwal got married. There are many couples in Bollywood who were rumored to be getting married in 2021.