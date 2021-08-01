Bollywood Creepy Songs List

New Delhi. The popularity of Hindi cinema songs is not hidden from anyone. Be it happiness or sorrow, people enjoy listening to songs of Bollywood only. Be it marriage, party or any function, people have been seen dancing a lot on Hindi songs. Sometimes there are some songs that you can listen to yourself, but if the sound of those songs accidentally goes into the ears of your parents, then you are not well. So today let us tell you about some such songs of Bollywood whose lyrics are very embarrassing.





Razia got trapped in the goons

This song is from the movie Thank you. This song is picturized on actress Mallika Sherawat. In this song, actors Akshay Kumar, Bobby Deol, Irrfan Khan and Sunil Shetty are seen having a lot of fun with Mallika.





Why did you tease me?

This song is from the movie Devdas. Which has been filmed on Madhuri Dixit, Shahrukh Khan and Jackie Shroff. Along with this film, all the songs of this film were well-liked.





don’t latch king

This song is from the movie Gabbar Is Back. The lyrics of this song are very vulgar to hear. The song is picturized on actress Chitrangada Singh. The actress has given very bold poses in the song.





Apun said you are my Laila

This song from the film ‘Josh’ was a huge hit, but you cannot listen to this song with your family. This song is picturized on actor Shahrukh Khan. In this film, actress Aishwarya appeared in the role of Shahrukh’s sister.

you are my kiran

This song from the film ‘Dar’ was a very popular song of its time. This song is based on Ek Sirfer Aashiq. Actor Shahrukh Khan and actress Juhi Chawla were in this song.





Dirty thing

The language of the song Gandi Baat lyrics is far beyond common parlance. The song has been picturized on actors Shahid Kapoor and Sonakshi Sinha.





mummy daddy is not at home

Can’t even listen to this song from the film ‘Bhaag Johnny’ with his family members. Actress Urvashi Rautela and Kunal Khemu were seen in this song.