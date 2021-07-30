bollywood dirty secrets that will leave you shocked

New Delhi. It is the dream of many people to enter the film industry. Many people want that they also become a part of films and earn their name in the world of glamor. However, it is not easy for everyone. Many come and disappear after some time. At the same time, many people earned such a name that today their identity is worldwide. But many dark secrets are also hidden behind the glare of this industry. Not everyone knows about these secrets. However, many times these secrets have come in front of the world. In such a situation, we will tell you about these Bollywood secrets-

Ranveer Singh lost his virginity at the age of 12

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh is counted among the top actors today. He started his career with the film Band Baaja Baaraat. Ranveer once revealed in an interview that he lost his virginity at the age of just 12. He had revealed this during the promotion of a condom ad years ago.

Dirty demand made to Priyanka

Priyanka Chopra launched her book Unfinished during the lockdown. He made many shocking revelations in this book. He had told that a director had asked him to take off his clothes. The actress wrote in her book, ‘The director gave me the idea to talk to my stylist, so I called him and explained the situation then called the director. Then the director said that whatever the trunks should be seen. Otherwise why would people come to see the film?’

Demand to have a physical relationship with Swara Bhaskar?

Many actresses in Bollywood have been victims of casting couch. One of them is Swara Bhaskar. She told in an interview that she too has been a victim of casting couch. He had said that ‘many times I was directly asked ‘what else can you do?’ I used to answer them that ‘I can’t have a physical relationship’, just then that meeting would end at that time and I did not get the role.’

Talk of agreement with Surveen Chawla

When Surveen Chawla was working in South Cinema, a director told her that she wanted to see every inch of her body. She was even told that she would have to make these agreements only as long as she would work in the offered film. Not only this, Surveen had told that she had to face casting couch in Bollywood.

Priyanka Chopra caught boyfriend red handed

Priyanka Chopra’s name has been associated with many actors. But once she was dating actor Harman Baweja. The two worked together in Love Story 2050. During this, there were reports of their relationship. It is said that once Priyanka caught Harman red-handed in a hotel with two women while shooting in Africa. After which the two separated forever.