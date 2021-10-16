Bollywood Filmmaker Ashoke Pandit Slams Rakesh Tikait over a murder of a man at Singhu Border

Ashok Pandit has targeted the strongly worded farmers movement regarding the killing of the youth on the Singhu border. He has also made many allegations against Rakesh Tikait.

A section on social media has again started pointing fingers at the farmers’ movement over the murder of a Dalit youth and the hanging of his dead body at the Singhu border in Delhi. However, the United Kisan Morcha has distanced itself from this entire issue and has said that they have no relation with the Nihang Sikh and the deceased. Bollywood filmmaker Ashok Pandit has targeted the farmers’ movement with strong words regarding the murder of the youth. He has also made many allegations against the spokesperson of the Bharatiya Kisan Union and farmer leader Rakesh Tikait.

Ashok Pandit wrote in a tweet from his official Twitter handle that the army should be deployed on the Singhu border. He wrote in his tweet, ‘Handover to the Singhu Border Army, before it turns into Pakistan Border. What to treat these killers like criminals because they have become a threat to the internal security of the country.

Ashok Pandit, while sharing a video of the deceased youth, tweeted, ‘This is not Afghanistan but Singhu border. The terrorists who killed this man are not Talibanis but Khalistanis who are men of Tikait (Rakesh Tikait).’

Ashok Pandit has been seen continuously demanding the arrest of Rakesh Tikait in his tweets. He wrote in another tweet, ‘An innocent man was murdered and lynched on the Singhu border. This is a terrorist act and cold blooded murder by Tikait and his men. Will the so-called Liberals like Swara Bhaskar and Tukde Tukde Gang, Lutyens Media and Urban Naxals not protest on the streets now?’

Let us tell you, Haryana Police has arrested a Nihang Sikh Sarabjit Singh in this case. The man has also claimed responsibility for the murder. The arrested person will be produced in a court in Sonipat on Saturday.

However, users are also giving their feedback on these tweets of Ashok Pandit. A user named Anoop Jha wrote, ‘The central and state government should be ashamed. Singhu border is under BJP government, they should be ashamed.

A user named Chandra Prakash Mohan wrote, ‘They are going to anchor, aren’t they? That’s what the narrative was made of them. A user named Narendra Kumar Singh wrote, ‘If the BJP had crushed him strictly, this man would not have died today.’ A user named Shripal Rawal writes, ‘Is this the new India?’