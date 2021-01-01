Bollywood Filmmaker Vinod Kapri furious at Raju Srivastav by naming Modi-Yogi- Is this kind of Stupidity on the name of President is acceptable? Stupidity in the name of comedy by calling the President the husband of the whole country! Filmmakers furious at Raju Srivastava by naming Modi-Yogi

Raju Srivastava, the brand ambassador of Narendra Modi government’s ‘Swachhta Abhiyan’ and the comedian, presented the program of Aaj Tak, ‘Panchayat Uttar Pradesh 2021’ I entertained the audience with my quirky style. During this, he mentioned the President in one of his jokes, to which filmmaker Vinod Kapri has objected. He has asked Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Prime Minister Narendra Modi whether such sloppiness in the name of the President is acceptable.

Actually Raju Srivastava said during the program, ‘Our husband is ill, has come by train to Kanpur. We said that the husband is sitting in front of you… No Ram Nath Kovind, President. Now the husbands of the entire nation are our husbands too.

Sharing the video clip of Raju Srivastava, Vinod Kapri tweeted from his official Twitter handle, ‘Raju Srivastava, the brand ambassador of the cleanliness campaign of Narendra Modi and the chairman of UP Film Development Council, Raju Srivastava, calling the President of India the husband of the whole country, in the name of comedy. But you are doing sloppiness, do you accept Narendra Modi and Yogi Adityanath?’

Brand ambassador of Narendra Modi’s cleanliness campaign and chairman of UP Film Development Council #RajuSrivastav You accept the folly that you are doing in the name of comedy by calling the President of India the husband of the whole country. @narendramodi @myogiadityanath ? pic.twitter.com/34G9hdoOUK — Vinod Kapri (@vinodkapri) August 6, 2021

On this tweet of Vinod Kapri, a mixed reaction of Twitter users is being seen. A user named Mahendra Singh replied to the filmmaker, ‘What’s wrong with it, sir? Yes, it’s a comedy of shock, but what’s the sloppiness in that? Don’t make such a big hype of the post of President that people are scared even when they talk about him. Some people get hurt in the name of gods and goddesses, you in the name of the President. What is the difference?’

A user named Tamkeen Fayaz wrote, ‘Never a cartoon of the President and the Governor, the constitutional head of the nation and the state, could not be ridiculed, but now there is a new India. Even more ridicule than Raju was made when the President had become so on edge that his pictures were printed in the media while walking off the red carpet.’

A user named Riddhishyam Dubey wrote, ‘What can you expect from those who talk nonsense about the country’s freedom fighter and the country’s first PM.’ A user named DS wrote, ‘Calm down, this is a part of freedom of expression, there is nothing objectionable in it.’

