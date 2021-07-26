Bollywood films depicted the kargil war on the big screen

New Delhi. Today completes 22 years of India’s victory in the Kargil War. July 26, the day in the history of India, in the year 1999, in this Kargil war, which lasted for almost two months, India had forced Pakistan to retreat by winning a major victory. Since then, this day is celebrated every year as Vijay Diwas to honor the soldiers who died in the Kargil War. The Bollywood film industry has been the biggest hand in bringing to the fore the tales of the martyrs of the Kargil war, who have made a variety of films to depict the tales of the bravery of the army in this battle of Kargil, which have been quite successful. On the occasion of Kargil Vijay Diwas, let us tell you which films have been made in Bollywood about the Kargil war.

‘LOC Kargil’

The film ‘LoC Kargil’, made in the year 2003, was the first film, which was based on the heroic saga of the Kargil war. The film was released in theaters on 12 December 2003. Ajay Devgan, Sanjay Dutt, Abhishek Bachchan, Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan and Suniel Shetty played the lead roles in this film. The film was well received by the audience.

tango charlie

The second film made after ‘LOC Kargil’ was the film ‘Tango Charlie’, in which Bobby Deol was in the lead role along with Ajay Devgan, Sanjay Dutt. The film was released in every cinema on 25 March 2005. Which was very much liked by the audience. The director of this film was Mani Shankar.

Target

At the same time, after ‘LOC Kargil’ and ‘Tango Charlie’, the film on the Kargil war was ‘Lakshya’. The film starred Hrithik Roshan, Preity Zinta, Amitabh Bachchan, Amrish Puri and Om Puri in lead roles. The film was released on 18 June 2004. The film was directed by Bollywood actor Farhan Akhtar.

stumped

Along with ‘LOC Kargil’, another film on Kargil war was made in the year 2003. Whose name was ‘Stumped’, this film was made about the story of the people trapped in the Cricket World Cup during the Kargil War in 1999.

Seasons (2011)

The film Mausam, released in the year 2011, is also based on the Kargil War, in this film Shahid Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor were seen. The film is the story of a Punjabi man who falls in love with a Kashmiri girl. And because of the war, they get separated.

Sunlight

The film Dhoop is a family drama based on a real life incident. This film is related to the family story of Captain Anuj Nayyar, who was martyred in the Kargil War. Ompuri played the role of Captain in this film. The angle has been taken in this, when the families of the martyrs of Kargil War were given petrol pumps by the government.