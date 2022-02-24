bollywood high budget film 2022 upcoming movie rrr, adipurush,tiger 3, prithviraj, pathan, box office. bollywood high budget movie 2022 upcoming movie rrr, adipurush, tiger 3, prithviraj, pathan box office details
Rajamouli’s RRR
Fans are waiting for the release of this film since the trailer release of RRR movie. After the success of Baahubali, Rajamouli has produced a luxurious film RRR with Jr NTR, Ramcharan, Ajay Devgan and Alia Bhatt. According to the news, the budget of this film is close to 400 crores. RRR movie is releasing on 25 March 2022. It is expected that the film can do a strong business of 600 crores.
Akshay Kumar’s Prithviraj
Akshay Kumar’s Prithviraj is a historical film. Akshay Kumar is playing the role of Maharaja Prithviraj Chauhan in this high budget film. Sanjay Dutt and Sonu Sood are also playing lead roles in this movie. Former Miss World Manushi Chillar is also making her debut with this film. Prithviraj will release on June 10. The budget of this film is said to be close to 300 crores.
brahmastra 300 crore high budget
Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh’s Brahmastra is also considered to be a high budget film. The film is directed by Ayan Mukerji. According to the information received, this film has also been made with a budget of more than 300 crores. Also, a lot has been spent on VFX in the film. Brahmastra movie will release in September 2022.
Lone man
The news is coming about Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan and Kriti Sanon’s Adipurush that the film adorned with Larger Than Life Cinema will be released in August this year. Prabhas is playing the role of Lord Ram and Saif Ali Khan is playing the role of the superpowerful Ravana in the film. Adipurush’s budget is said to be close to 500 crores. Which is said to be the most expensive film of Hindi cinema.
Tiger 3 also a high budget action film
Salman Khan’s Tiger 3 is also a high budget action film. Most of the money has been spent in the action of this film. Also, the film has been shot in many foreign locations. According to the information received, the budget of Katrina Kaif and Salman Khan’s Tiger 3 is more than 300 crores. However, there is a long delay in the release of the film. Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif are busy wrapping up the shoots.
Shahrukh Khan’s Pathan
Shahrukh Khan is also making a comeback on screen after 3 years with Pathan. The budget of this action-laden film is said to be more than 200 crores. John Abraham and Deepika Padukone will also appear in this film.
