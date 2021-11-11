Bollywood Hua Bagh Bagh, audience returned to theaters

The audience returned to the theatres. Bollywood Bagh is a garden. The darkness of uncertainty that was visible in front of thousands of crores of business due to Corona epidemic and Over the Top (OTT) technology has been dispelled by the lighting of Diwali lamps. The collections that Akshay Kumar’s ‘Sooryavanshi’ and ‘Rajinikanth’ Tamil film ‘Annathe’ are collecting at the ticket window testify that the cinema business has gained momentum leaving Corona and OTT behind. Akshay’s ‘Sooryavanshi’ had crossed 100 crores worldwide on the third day itself while Rajinikanth’s ‘Annathe’ crossed 200 crores in six days. This is the situation when most of the theaters are open with only fifty percent capacity.

Just before Diwali, multiplex owners were in doubt whether the audience would return to the theaters as before the corona pandemic hit! A multiplex even kept the first show free for the audience after the opening of theaters in Maharashtra, to check whether the audience would return to the theatres. Producers of big budget films had lines of worry on their faces as to whether they would be able to recover the cost of their film. After all, this business was stuck in a vortex of uncertainty for months. The release of many films was postponed. The shooting schedules of the films were either staggered or cancelled.

There were very few announcements about making new films. Overall, everyone had doubts that the cinema business would be able to get back on track. The second challenge was presented by OTT. Most of the small budget films were being shown on OTT. Even the films of stars like Amitabh Bachchan, Salman and Akshay Kumar were watching on OTT sitting at home. Seeing the business of ‘Radhe’ in theatres, the film’s breath was getting stuck.

But the light of Diwali removed all the darkness. On November 5, when ‘Sooryavanshi’, which was stalled for 19 months, released, there was a clash between the producers and the theater owners. The makers of ‘Sooryavanshi’ have asked for a minimum guarantee of five to ten lakhs from single-screen theatres. Some got ready, some made their mouths. The film took the opening of 26.29 crores on the first day. But what should be mentioned more than the gathering was the fact that for months there were crowds of cinema-hungry audiences in front of many theatres. If reports are to be believed especially from Maharashtra and Mumbai, then the manager of Maxus Cinema Borivali had to run his shows till 11.45, 12.30, 1.45, 2.00 pm on 5th November. Then gave a break of two and a half hours and showed the film till 4.30, 5.15, 6.00. During this time most of the shows were full or were said to be almost full.

A similar situation was reported at Maxus Multiplex Bhayandar where the film was screened at quarter to one o’clock. Rockstar Nova Cinema at Virar also screened the film at 12.30 and 12.45. Despite the end of the 11.30 show at the Movie Time Theater in Chembur, a suburb of Mumbai, people gathered in front of the cinema hall. The management ran another show after the show was over, reportedly due to ‘huge demand from the public’. The management said that many spectators were out even after 11.30 and they demanded that one more show of the film should be run. However, such a situation was mostly not in a few cinemas as the collections are not very high. The multiplex management said to run additional shows if needed.