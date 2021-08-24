Bollywood Maldives: Sara Ali Khan shares her photos with friends in Maldives vacation in swimsuit

Sara Ali Khan may have returned from Maldives. But she is still lost in the memories of the Maldives. Sara Ali Khan has returned to Mumbai after a holiday in Maldives before Ganeshotsav. Now Sara has shared some beautiful pictures of her Maldives vacation. In which she is seen with her friend. In these pictures Sarah looks so beautiful in a bikini. Sarah has shared several pictures on her Instagram account while enjoying her friend’s holiday in Maldives. Which is going very viral on social media.

Sara Ali Khan is having fun in the Maldives with friends



Sharing the photo, Sarah wrote in the caption, ‘Find a friend who will feed you fruit. May you have both health and happiness. Sarah has shared many pictures with friends. In which she is seen posing sometimes on the beach and sometimes on the sand.

Earlier, Sarah shared a video of her jet-skiing adventure. While posting the video, Sara Ali Khan wrote in the caption, We went out on our jet skis. Salty sea Yes, salty sea. Special time for the three of us. The hair is flying, the waves are bouncing but there is a lot of freedom. Laughing, shouting, singing I think this is the real fun of life. The feeling of living and loving and being yourself. And of course my special friend takes it easy. Have fun with it (fun) is 100% guaranteed. ‘



On Friday, Sara Ali Khan shared photos of her Ganesh Chaturthi festival with her mother Amrita Singh. Sharing the pictures, the actress wrote in the caption, ‘Ganapati Bappa Morya’. In the pictures Sarah is seen in an off-white salwar suit. Amrita is seen in a blue suit. Before Maldives, Sara was seen walking in Ladakh with actress Radhika Madan. Sara’s upcoming film is ‘Atarangi Re’. In which she will appear in front of Akshay Kumar.