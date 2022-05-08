Bollywood mothers Shilpa Shetty, Sameera Reddy, Kareena Kapoor, Preity Zinta | Bollywood moms Shilpa Shetty, Sameera Reddy, Kareena Kapoor have fun on Mother’s Day
Neha Dhupia’s Mother’s Day
Neha Dhupia celebrated Mother’s Day with both her children and she looked very happy. Neha is the mother of a lovely daughter Mehr and son Gurik. Neha often shares pictures with her children. His daughter Mehr also made him a very cute card.
Sameera Reddy fun
Sameera Reddy is one of the coolest moms in Bollywood. He shared a very cute video with his kids. In this video, she was seen having fun with her children.
Preity Zinta’s first Mother’s Day
Preity Zinta has recently become a mother of twins and she shared a picture of her first Mother’s Day with her kids where their mother was also present.
shilpa shetty fun
Shilpa Shetty was seen celebrating Mother’s Day with her kids Samisha and Viaan where their kids were seen doing her makeup. Fans liked this cute video a lot.
Anushka and Vamika
Anushka Sharma also shared a picture with Vamika. She also shared a picture of her mother and congratulated her on Mother’s Day.
Kareena – Jeh and Taimur
Kareena Kapoor Khan was seen having fun in the water with her two sons Jeh and Taimur. Kareena often shares her very cute pictures with her sons.
Soha and Inaya
Soha Ali Khan also shared a picture with her mother Sharmila Tagore and wrote – If I am not with you then I am always in your heart. On the other hand, Soha shared a cute picture with her daughter Inaaya where Inaaya was seen pulling her cheeks.
Kajal’s first Mother’s Day
Kajal Aggarwal wrote a very long post for her first Mother’s Day with her son Neil. In this post, Kajal was seen narrating how the experience of becoming a mother was so special for her and Neil changed her life.
