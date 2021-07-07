bollywood mourns on demise of dilip kumar, ajay devgn akshay kumar and many more actors reaction | Dilip Kumar Death: Bollywood is saddened by the loss of legend Dilip Kumar, from Amitabh Bachchan to Akshay Kumar expressed grief

New Delhi: Veteran Bollywood actor Dilip Kumar passed away this morning. Dilip Kumar took his last breath at 7.30 am. He was being admitted to the hospital again and again due to difficulty in breathing. The news of the death has spread mourning in the entire film industry. Condolence messages have been flooded on social media. From Amitabh Bachchan to Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgan, Jackie Shroff, many more actors have expressed grief.

Amitabh Bachchan expressed condolences

Expressing condolences on the death of Dilip Kumar, Amitabh Bachchan has tweeted. The actor wrote, ‘An institution is lost.. Whenever the history of Indian cinema is written, it will always be written ‘before Dilip Kumar and after Dilip Kumar’. Power to do.. Very sad.’

T 3958 – An institution has gone .. whenever the history of Indian Cinema will be written, it shall always be ‘before Dilip Kumar, and after Dilip Kumar’ ..

My duas for peace of his soul and the strength to the family to bear this loss ..

Deeply saddened .. — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) July 7, 2021

Ajay Devgan’s reaction

Expressing condolences on the death of Dilip Kumar, Ajay Devgn wrote, ‘Shared many moments with the veteran…some very private, some on stage. Still, nothing really prepared me for his demise. One institution, one timeless actor. Heartbroken. Deepest condolences to Sairaji

Akshay Kumar’s reaction

Akshay Kumar has also expressed condolences by tweeting on the death of Dilip Kumar. He wrote, ‘There may be many other heroes for the world, but for us actors, he was the hero. #DilipKumar sir has taken an entire era of Indian cinema with him. My thoughts and prayers are with his family. om Shanti.’

To the world many others may be heroes. To us actors, he was The Hero. #DilipKumar Sir has taken an entire era of Indian cinema away with him.

My thoughts and prayers are with his family. Om Shanti pic.twitter.com/dVwV7CUfxh — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) July 7, 2021

Jackie Shroff expressed grief

Jackie Shroff also expressed his condolences, writing, ‘Praying to Dilip Kumar’s soul to rest in peace and give courage to the family.’

