Bollywood movie funny logic: From Ajay Devgn Bhuj to Salman Khan movie Maine Pyaar Kiya, some Bollywood movies with funny and silly logic

Bollywood is a world that not only entertains people but also inspires people with actors, actresses and stories. Many times people are seen trying to follow him in real life. But, sometimes there seems to be something strange in the movies, which makes one feel like shaking one’s head. Here we have a glimpse of some such films, which made the audience wonder if the director was on T-break at that time! It started with Ajay Devgn’s film ‘Bhuj’.

‘Bhuj: The Pride of India’



There is a scene in Ajay Devgn’s recently released film ‘Bhuj: The Pride of India’, where Pakistani troops attacked and destroyed Bhuj airbase. In the attack, the runway of Bhuj Airbase was damaged, preventing the Indian Army from reaching out to them for help. Bhuj Squadron Leader Vijay Karnik (Ajay Devgan) inspires locals, more than 300 women, to repair the runway. It was a covert operation, carried out quietly, hidden from the Pakistani army. During this scene, the locals are seen singing hymns and dancing with drum beats, which will surely make your mind tell you once – how silly.

‘Ra One’

Shah Rukh Khan and Kareena’s film ‘Raa One’ was a science fiction film, you can forgive everything by watching it, but what no one understands is the scene after Shah Rukh’s death is Shekhar. What is shown on the screen after the death of Shah Rukh Khan’s character is shocking. The real Shekhar, who is the character of a Hindu family in South India in the film and after his death, is buried according to Christian rites. He has been placed in a black suit in the coffin. Shortly afterwards, it was revealed that Shekhar’s wife Kareena Kapoor, also known as Sonia, was seen throwing her husband’s ashes into the water.



‘God Made a Match’

The 2008 film ‘Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi’ is the story of a couple whose husband Surinder Shahani (Shahrukh) does not like his wife Tani (Anushka Sharma) because of their age. Tani loves to dance and wants to take part in the dance reality show ‘Dancing Couple’. As the husband is older, their pair does not look like other couples. After this Shah Rukh cut his mustache and changed his look and Anushka agreed to join the show with him. Surprisingly, the wife does not know her husband just because he does not have a mustache. Just think about real life right now, see what happens next.

‘Race 3’



It would be wrong to talk about any one scene of Salman Khan’s ‘Race 3’ released in 2018. There is so much confusion in this whole film that after leaving the cinema, the audience must have found another option to freshen the mood. Salman Khan, Jacqueline Fernandes, Bobby Deol, Daisy Shah, Anil Kapoor’s film, double cross, conspiracy, fraud, if anything is wrong, it is the story of the film. People who came out after watching the film also said that Salman and Remo D’Souza will have to go to jail for making such a bad film, Salman should also book for this film.

‘Kuch kuch hota hai’ and ‘dil to paagal hai’

Shah Rukh Khan forgets to wear pants in both ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’ in 1998 and ‘Dil To Pagal Hai’ released in 1997. It is a matter of contemplation as to how one is prepared to go to a meeting without wearing pants.

‘I fell in love’

In Salman Khan’s Maine Pyaar Kiya, Bhagyashree gave a love letter to Kabutar, which she has to give to Salman Khan. Although it is believed that pigeons act as good messengers, but live in the same house and where there is a phone, bringing a pigeon in between … this case is not digestible.

