Bollywood movie release in 2022: Uddhav Thackeray announces reopening of Maharashtra cinemas: Cinemas will be opened in Maharashtra from October 22. Uddhav Thackeray has announced this on September 25.

For the past year and a half, Kovid has stopped showing big movies in cinemas. In such a scenario, the filmmakers have already booked big release dates for next year. Experts believe that if the next wave of covid does not come, 2022 will be a bumper year for the film industry.

Following the second wave of Kovid, the cinema in Maharashtra has been announced to open from October 22, but no Bollywood producer has yet announced the release date. Although all the big budget movies have been shot, they are ready for release. These include ‘Suryavanshi’ to ’83’, ‘Satyamev Jayate 2’, ‘Shamshera’, ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’, ‘Atarangi Re’, ‘Prithviraj’ and ‘Jersey’. In fact, producers and actors fear that their films will not be able to meet the fate of Akshay Kumar’s ‘Bell Bottom’ and Kangana Ranaut’s ‘Thalayavi’. But if we talk about 2022 next year, people from Bollywood to South cinema are looking forward to it. This is the reason why the films to be released this year have not been announced yet, but next year’s release calendar has already become housefull. Producers from Bollywood to the South have already booked release dates from January 26 to Holi, Eid, August 15, Dussehra, Diwali and Christmas. Industry experts believe that if the third wave of covid does not come, 2022 could be the highest-grossing year for the film industry, with the most mega-budget films being screened.



Good news for cinema lovers in Maharashtra: Chief Minister Thackeray announces reopening of cinemas

There will be explosions in cinemas

Although Corona has left cinemas desolate for about a year and a half, if you look at next year’s movie schedule, next year is a big bump in cinemas. The producers of Southern Cinema are so excited about next year that they have postponed the films ready for release this year to next year. 2022 will start on January 14 with Prabhas’ film Radhe Shyam. Also, Akshay Kumar’s ‘Bachchan Pandey’ will be screened on Republic Day. The shooting of this film has just been completed and now its post production work is underway. Ranbir Kapoor’s untitled film will be released on Holi. The next episode of Kannada star Yash’s super hit ‘KGF’ will be released on April 14. There is talk that Salman Khan’s film ‘Tiger 3’ will be released on Eid, which is in full swing. At the same time, there is talk that Rajamouli’s ambitious film ‘RRR’ will be released on Eid. Prabhas’ legendary film ‘Adipurush’ will be released on August 15. The release date of Gandhi Jayanti and Dussehra will see a clash between Hrithik Roshan’s ‘Vikram Vedha’ remake and Ranbir Kapoor’s ‘Animal’. Diwali could be Akshay Kumar’s ‘Ram Setu’ and Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Pathan’. On the other hand, the first part of Tiger Shroff’s science fiction film ‘Ganapat’ is rumored to be released on Christmas day.

Rohit Shetty-Akshay Kumar have confirmed that ‘Suryavanshi’ will be released on Diwali

There will be a clash of movies

The cinema may have been closed for a long time, but the filmmakers have resumed shooting only after getting permission from the government. Besides, all the producers have gone abroad and completed the shooting of their films. This is because the cinemas have not yet fully opened, but not all films are ready for release, but a large number of films will be ready for release next year. Producer and film business analyst Girish Johar says, “The release of films in cinemas may have stopped, but given the pace at which films are being shot, it would not be wrong to say that there will be several big screening dates next year. But movies can struggle. The films have already been announced on all major release dates including Eid, Diwali and Christmas next year. All the producers are waiting to be screened in cinemas once again. They will then announce the release date of their films. After waiting almost two years next year, all the producers want to screen their short films. If the next wave of covid doesn’t come, next year, 2022, will be very good for the industry. The audience will also get a bumper dose of entertainment.

Will Akshay Kumar’s ‘Suryavanshi’ and ‘Prithviraj’ hit the box office on Diwali?

2022 release calendar

Republic Day: Bachchan Pandey

Holi: Ranbir Kapoor movie

Eid: Tiger 3

Independence Day: Adipurusha

Dussehra: Vikram Vedha and animals

Diwali: Ram Setu

Christmas: Ganapat