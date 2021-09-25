Bollywood movie release in 2022: Uddhav Thackeray announces reopening of Maharashtra cinemas: Cinemas will be opened in Maharashtra from October 22. Uddhav Thackeray has announced this on September 25.
There will be explosions in cinemas
Although Corona has left cinemas desolate for about a year and a half, if you look at next year’s movie schedule, next year is a big bump in cinemas. The producers of Southern Cinema are so excited about next year that they have postponed the films ready for release this year to next year. 2022 will start on January 14 with Prabhas’ film Radhe Shyam. Also, Akshay Kumar’s ‘Bachchan Pandey’ will be screened on Republic Day. The shooting of this film has just been completed and now its post production work is underway. Ranbir Kapoor’s untitled film will be released on Holi. The next episode of Kannada star Yash’s super hit ‘KGF’ will be released on April 14. There is talk that Salman Khan’s film ‘Tiger 3’ will be released on Eid, which is in full swing. At the same time, there is talk that Rajamouli’s ambitious film ‘RRR’ will be released on Eid. Prabhas’ legendary film ‘Adipurush’ will be released on August 15. The release date of Gandhi Jayanti and Dussehra will see a clash between Hrithik Roshan’s ‘Vikram Vedha’ remake and Ranbir Kapoor’s ‘Animal’. Diwali could be Akshay Kumar’s ‘Ram Setu’ and Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Pathan’. On the other hand, the first part of Tiger Shroff’s science fiction film ‘Ganapat’ is rumored to be released on Christmas day.
There will be a clash of movies
The cinema may have been closed for a long time, but the filmmakers have resumed shooting only after getting permission from the government. Besides, all the producers have gone abroad and completed the shooting of their films. This is because the cinemas have not yet fully opened, but not all films are ready for release, but a large number of films will be ready for release next year. Producer and film business analyst Girish Johar says, “The release of films in cinemas may have stopped, but given the pace at which films are being shot, it would not be wrong to say that there will be several big screening dates next year. But movies can struggle. The films have already been announced on all major release dates including Eid, Diwali and Christmas next year. All the producers are waiting to be screened in cinemas once again. They will then announce the release date of their films. After waiting almost two years next year, all the producers want to screen their short films. If the next wave of covid doesn’t come, next year, 2022, will be very good for the industry. The audience will also get a bumper dose of entertainment.
2022 release calendar
Republic Day: Bachchan Pandey
Holi: Ranbir Kapoor movie
Eid: Tiger 3
Independence Day: Adipurusha
Dussehra: Vikram Vedha and animals
Diwali: Ram Setu
Christmas: Ganapat
