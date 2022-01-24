Bollywood movies 2022 box office clash rrr kgf 2 bachchan pandey adipurush read details. Bollywood movie 2022 box office clash rrr kgf 2 bachchan pandey adipurush read details here

KGF Chapter 2 Lal Singh Chaddha

Aamir Khan brings one film a year and dominates the box office. For the past two years, everyone is waiting for Aamir Khan’s much awaited film Lal Singh Chaddha. Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha is releasing on 14th April 2022. Yash’s KGF Chapter 2 is ready to compete with this. KGF was a super hit. In such a situation, KGF Chapter 2 is also expected to be a hit. Yash, Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon’s KGF 2 is releasing on 14th April.

Adi Purush, Rakshabandhan

Many films can also be released in May and June. Till now no definite information has been revealed about him. Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan’s Adipurush is all set to release on August 11, 2022, with a budget of 400 crores. This large-scale life film Aadipurush will clash with an emotional story Rakshabandhan. Aadi Purush is expected to clash with Akshay Kumar’s Rakshabandhan.

RRR,Runway,Heropanti 2

On Eid 2022, as if there is a whole line of clash of films. Eid will be seen between Ajay Devgan’s runway, Tiger Shroff’s Heropanti 2. Not only this, if the path of release in March was not open for RRR. RRR is scheduled to release in April. That is, the biggest fight will be seen at the box office on Eid.

RRR, Bachchan Pandey, Shamshera

The most talked about clash is Rajamouli’s RRR RRR, Akshay Kumar’s Bachchan Pandey and Ranbir Kapoor’s Shamshera. All these three films are releasing on March 18. In such a situation, the kind of craze that RRR is having among the audience, its effect will be clearly visible on the earnings of Bachchan Pandey and Shamshera. RRR was scheduled to release in January 2022. Due to Kovid, it has been decided to release in March. Jr NTR, Ramcharan, Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn will face off directly against Akshay Kumar, Kriti Sanon and Ranbir Kapoor’s Shamshera. Overall, on the day of Holi, Bollywood will see the color of the biggest clash. Also bets worth crores of rupees. in the hands of the future audience.