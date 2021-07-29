Bollywood Movies Best Kissing Scenes – 10 Kissing Scenes Of Bollywood Movies Which Are Romantic As Well As ‘Hot And Bold’

Mumbai. To show romance in Bollywood movies, kissing scenes have become mandatory. Now scenes like liplock and french kiss have become common. There are some movies in which the lead couple kissed to show romance. Some scenes shot for romance fell in the category of hot and bold. Let’s know about some such romantic plus hot and bold scenes –

Shahid Kapoor-Kareena Kapoor (Jab We Met)

When Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor did the film ‘Jab We Met’, then their relationship was also in full swing. He also had a kissing scene in this film. This scene won the hearts of the audience. Seeing this kissing scene of Shahid-Kareena, the audience believed that this filling is real.

Hrithik Roshan and Katrina Kaif (Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara)

Who can forget the kissing scene of Hrithik Roshan and Katrina in ‘Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara’. In that scene, Katrina comes to meet Hrithik before leaving and a liplock is shown between the two. It took only a few seconds for this romantic scene to get steamy.

Vicky Kaushal and Shweta Tripathi (Masaan)

Vicky Kaushal and Shweta Tripathi have a very innocent and romantic kissing scene in the film ‘Mashaan’. When the kissing scene of both of them went to the level of hotness in a song of the film, it was not known.

Ranveer Singh and Anushka Sharma (Band Baaja Baaraat)

The pair of Ranveer Singh and Anushka Sharma did a great job in the movie ‘Band Baaja Baaraat’. In this movie, if the kissing scene between the two is called the turning point, then it is not a big deal. The way this scene of both of them was depicted on screen, it looked quite natural, romantic and hot.

Sanjay Dutt and Vidya Balan (Parineeta)

The kissing scene of Sanjay Dutt and Vidya Balan in the film Parineeta set the screen on fire. It is difficult to ignore Vidya’s performance in this scene.

John Abraham and Bipasha Basu (Jism)

When Bipasha Basu entered films, she changed the definition of hotness and intimate scenes. The hotness of the actress made millions of young hearts beat on high beats. Bipasha actually made her a drug addict by singing the song ‘Jadu Hai Nasha Hai’ from the film ‘Jism’ with John Abraham. Seeing the kissing scene of both of them in this song, it can be easily guessed that both have been lovers in real life too.

Hrithik Roshan and Aishwarya Rai (Dhoom 2)

The audience was shocked to see the romantic kissing scene of Hrithik Roshan and Aishwarya Rai in the film ‘Dhoom 2’. The audience did not expect this scene at that time. This liplock was one of the most memorable scenes.

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone (Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ramleela)

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone gave fierce kissing scenes in the film ‘Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ramleela’. It is said that during a kissing scene, both had become so busy that even after speaking the cut, they were engaged.

Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone (Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani)

Who can forget the kissing scene between Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone in Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani. The pair of both of them was counted among the hottest couple.

Emraan Hashmi and Tunshree Dutta (Aashiq Banaya Aapne)

The hot and bold scenes between Emraan Hashmi and Tanushree Dutta in the film ‘Aashiq Banaya Aapne’ are still remembered. The hot kissing scene shown between the two in the title song of the film is probably included in Emraan’s hottest and bold kissing scene.