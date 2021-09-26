bollywood movies release date: Bollywood movies release date out: In two days i.e. 25th and 26th September, the release dates of 17 movies have been revealed.

The release dates of the films have been filled after the news of the opening of the cinemas. On September 25, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray announced the opening of cinemas in the state. Since then, the release dates of 17 films in the two days of September 25 and 26 have been revealed. The release dates of ‘KGF 2’, ‘Raksha Bandhan’ and ‘Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui’ are also over.

‘KGF 2’ directed by Prashant Neel will be released on April 14 next year. It is worth noting that the film was earlier scheduled to be released on this date but it was planned to be postponed in the wake of the Corona epidemic. The film is set to release on the same date. KGF2 stars Yash, Sanjay Dutt, Prakash Raj, Malvika Avinash, Raveena Tandon and Srinidhi Shetty.



The release of Akshay Kumar’s fourth film has been announced. After ‘Suryavanshi’, ‘Prithviraj’, ‘Bachchan Pandey’, now the release date of ‘Rakshabandhan’ has been announced. Anand L Rai directed Akshay Kumar and Bhoomi Pednekar’s film ‘Raksha Bandhan’ will be released on August 11, 2022.

The release date of Ayushman Khurana and Vani Kapoor starrer ‘Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui’ has expired. The film is set to release on December 10 this year. This romantic-drama film is directed by Abhishek Kapoor. The shooting of the film started in October during the outbreak of Corona epidemic in Chandigarh and was completed in about 48 days.