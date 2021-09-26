bollywood movies release date: Bollywood movies release date out: In two days i.e. 25th and 26th September, the release dates of 17 movies have been revealed.
The release of Akshay Kumar’s fourth film has been announced. After ‘Suryavanshi’, ‘Prithviraj’, ‘Bachchan Pandey’, now the release date of ‘Rakshabandhan’ has been announced. Anand L Rai directed Akshay Kumar and Bhoomi Pednekar’s film ‘Raksha Bandhan’ will be released on August 11, 2022.
The release date of Ayushman Khurana and Vani Kapoor starrer ‘Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui’ has expired. The film is set to release on December 10 this year. This romantic-drama film is directed by Abhishek Kapoor. The shooting of the film started in October during the outbreak of Corona epidemic in Chandigarh and was completed in about 48 days.
