bollywood movies release date: Bollywood movies release date out: Release dates of all Bollywood movies have been revealed.

The release date of ‘Bhool Bhulaiya 2’ sequel ‘Bhool Bhulaiya’ has been announced. The film will be released on March 25, 2022. Karthik Aryan and Kiara Advani will be seen in Anees Bajmi directed ‘Bhool Bhulaiya 2’.
The release date of Akshay Kumar’s film is being announced one after another. Now the release date of his film ‘Ram Setu’ has come up. The film will be released in 2022 on Diwali. Apart from Akshay Kumar, Nusrat Bharucha and Jacqueline Fernandes are in ‘Ram Setu’.
The release date of Akshay Kumar, Kriti Senan and Jacqueline Fernandes’ much awaited film ‘Bachchan Pandey’ has come to an end. The film is set to release on March 4, 2022 next year. ‘Bachchan Pandey’ directed by Farhan Samji.
The release date of Tiger Shroff’s film ‘Hiropanti 2’ has also been revealed. The film will be released on May 6, 2022. He is accompanied by Tara Sutaria and Kriti Sanon in the film. Tiger Shroff’s first film ‘Hiropanti’ is a sequel to ‘Hiropanti 2’.
The release date of Ahan Shetty’s Tadap, son of Bollywood legend Sunil Shetty, has been announced. Ahan Shetty’s first film is set to release on December 3 this year. Tara Sutaria Tadap will be seen with him in the film.
