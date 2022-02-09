Entertainment

Bollywood movies to release in 2023, Akshay Kumar, Hrithik, Ranbir, Salman Khan already locked big dates | Movies to be released in 2023 – Akshay Kumar, Salman Khan to Deepika, Ranbir’s films locked, see LiST

luv ranjan movie

Release date – 26 January 2023

Luv Ranjan is carrying his upcoming romantic-comedy film till the year 2023. The pairing of Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor is final in this film. The film is produced by Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg and presented by Gulshan Kumar and Bhushan Kumar.

fighter

Release date – 26 January 2023

Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone starrer this action film is being directed by Siddharth Anand.

love story of rocky and rani

Release date – 10 February 2023

Directed by Karan Johar, the film stars Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi in the lead roles. The story of the film is a love story between a Bengali girl and a Punjabi boy.

Bull

Release date- 7th April 2023

Directed by Aditya Nimbalkar, the film will feature Shahid Kapoor. At present, the rest of the starcast has not been announced. Bhushan Kumar is producing the film.

sometimes eid sometimes diwali

Release date- Eid 2023

The film, produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, has locked the Eid of 2023. Salman Khan and Pooja Hegde are the finalists in the film.

Animal

Release date – 11 August 2023

The film starring Ranbir Kapoor, Parineeti Chopra, Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol will release on the Independence Day weekend. Bhushan Kumar is producing the film.

big mian small mian

Release date – Christmas 2023

The biggest action entertainer ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’ starring Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff has been announced. Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the film is slated to release on Christmas 2023. Vashu Bhagnani is producing the film.

