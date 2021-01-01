Bollywood News – Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives review: A ‘fabulous’ humdrum of utterly ‘uninteresting’ lives

Bollywood News – Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives assessment: A ‘fabulous’ humdrum of utterly ‘uninteresting’ lives



It tries to be Intercourse and the Metropolis. It tries to maintain up with Conserving Up With the Kardashians. It even tries to stir gossip like Gossip Lady, and switch Hum Saath Saath Hain into 'Hum Sassy Sassy Hain', however whereas the primary two exhibits aren't making anyone's record of should-watch TV anytime quickly, what they do fairly effectively is current voyeuristic pleasure, whereas the opposite two confirmed how one can run amok with gossip. Netflix's new net sequence Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives, offered by Karan Johar, does none of that, however as an alternative, affords an inside look into the lives of 4 ladies, whom, if given an opportunity, would not be included in anybody's record of well-known Bollywood Wives, least of all ones drawn up by trade insiders themselves.

Scroll down for my full Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives assessment…

What’s it about

A not-so-insider’s look is given into the monotonous lives of Maheep Kapoor (Sanjay Kapoor’s spouse), Neelam Kothari (a reasonably effectively-identified actress herself again within the day and now, Samir Soni’s spouse), Seema Khan (Sohail Khan’s spouse) and Bhavana Pandey (Chunky Panday’s spouse and Ananya Panday’s mom), their each day shenanigans and what retains them as additionally what retains the wheels of their friendship churning. Nevertheless, none of the sneak peek’s proven are both that sneaky and even remotely fascinating. Additionally Learn – Maheep Kapoor on doing Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives: Sanjay Kapoor requested if I used to be thick-skinned sufficient to bear being trolled

What’s sizzling

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s cameo is the one saving grace on this trainwreck meant strictly for the one percenters, amongst whom, too, there would not be many takers. If not for these two star cameos, particularly SRK displaying his legendary wit, Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives would not have a solitary redeeming high quality.

What’s not

In case your concept of a fowl’s eye view into Bollywood lives, features a sneak peek into the humdrum existence of a quarted not-so-highly effective ladies within the trade, married to not-so-highly effective males, and in case you do not thoughts losing your time on their infinite loudmouth chatter, accentuated by screechy, pretend accents, about designer garments, blow-dried hair, fancy overseas sojourns, ballroom dances, nepotism and social-media trolling, all of which we’re already effectively conscious of, whereas providing no actual backdoor perception into their lives, then watch Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives by all means. For the remaining of us, the irony of a Bollywood quartet needing to create their very own Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara moments or Neelam speaking a couple of comeback to movies or Maheep Kapoor prying into her neighbour’s lives or the women partaking in social service with all their glitter and glamour intact is not misplaced on us. Even the remaining of the cameos, together with one by KJo himself, do valuable little to carry the net sequence.

BL Verdict

In a single episode, Karan Johar query himself, “Why the %^&! ought to I watch a present about 4 ladies who don’t have jobs?” That about sums up Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives. I am going with a extra-than-beneficiant 0.5/5bstars, and that, too, solely for Shah Rukh and Gauri’s cameo.

Ranking :

0.5 out of 5





