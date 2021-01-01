Bollywood nowadays is more excited about sports based films due to which many films are being made which are based on sports

Aarti Saxena

If we take a look at the history of the film, then many such films have been made which are still fresh in the minds of the audience. Then why should it not be Aamir Khan’s ‘Lagaan’ and ‘Dangal’ or Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Chak De India’ and Salman Khan’s ‘Sultan’. Almost every big actor of Bollywood has done films based on sports and has also achieved success in those films. Be it Ajay Devgan, Akshay Kumar or the late Sushant Singh Rajput… even today there are many sports films being made. They are not only of big budget but also with big actors. Presenting the stories of such films…

sports movies in bollywood

Bollywood nowadays is more excited about sports based films, due to which many films are being made which are based on sports. Like Ajay Devgan’s film Maidan is focused on football. The film depicts the golden era of football from 1952 to 1962. Ajay Devgan is going to be seen in the role of football coach Syed Abdul Rahim in this film. Maidan movie is likely to release by 15 October 2021. Apart from Ajay, Shahid Kapoor is now coming up with a cricket based film Jersey after the immense success of the previous hit film Kabir Singh. Which is a remake of a Telugu film.

The film is scheduled to release on November 5. Producer-director Karan Johar is also coming with a kick boxing based film Liaiser. It stars South actor Deverakoda and Chunky Pandey’s daughter Ananya Pandey in the lead roles. Ranveer Singh is coming up with Kapil Dev’s biography and 1983 World Cup based film which is based on cricket. Ranveer Singh will be seen in the role of cricketer Kapil Dev in this film. And as Kapil Dev’s wife Deepika Padukone is going to be seen as Ranveer’s wife. Farhan Akhtar, who has previously worked in the sports film Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, is coming with the boxing based film Toofan and his film was a hit. Like Farhan, Sanjay Dutt will be seen as a snooker player in the film Tulsidas Junior, based on the snooker game.

Actress Taapsee Pannu is going to do two sports based films, one of which is Shabaas Mithu in which Taapsee will be seen in the role of cricketer Mithali Raj. Apart from this, Taapsee is going to be seen as an athlete in another sports based film Rashmi Rocket. After the success of Gunjan Saxena and Roohi Jaffrey, Janhvi Kapoor will once again be seen with Rajkummar Rao in an untitled film based on cricket. Both Rajkumar Rao and Jhanvi are in the role of cricketers in this film. A film based on chess is also going to be released soon which is a film on the biopic of chess grand master Viswanathan Anand.

Most popular sports movies of all time

Film history is witness that till now films made on sports have not only won the hearts of the audience, but films based on sports have also become memorable forever. Like Aamir Khan’s Jo Jeeta Wo was based on the Sikandar Cycle Race. Lagaan movie was based on cricket, Dangal movie was based on wrestling. While Shah Rukh Khan’s Chak De India was based on hockey, Sushant Singh Rajput’s Dhoni Untold Story was also based on the biography of cricketer Dhoni.

Priyanka Chopra’s film Mary Kom was a boxing film inspired by the life of Mary Kom. Paan Singh Tomar, a film based on racism and cricket, Kangana Ranaut’s film Panga based on kabaddi, Jannat, a film based on cricket betting, Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, a film based on race, Akshay Kumar’s cricket film Patiala House, on the story of a dumb deaf boy Film Iqbal, film based on football Dan Dana Dan, film based on the story of football team coach, Hip Hip Hurray, film on the biography of badminton player Saina Nehwal, Saina which released recently. Parineeti Chopra played an important role in this film.





