Bollywood release date calendar: Bollywood movie release date list: Theaters were closed due to the Corona epidemic. Now that the atmosphere is normal, movies will hit theaters once again.

The name of the movie Publication date Starcast Suryavanshi Diwali, 2021 Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif, Ranveer Singh, Ajay Devgn Bunty and Babli2 November 19, 2021 Saif Ali Khan, Rani Mukherjee, Siddhant Chaturvedi Satyamev Jayate 2 26 November 2021 John Abraham, Divya Khosla Kumar, Manoj Bajpayee, Nora Fatehi, Amira Dastur Jersey December 1, 2021 Shahid Kapoor, Mrinal Thakur, Pankaj Kapoor Longing December 3, 2021 Ahan Shetty, Tara Sutaria Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui December 10, 2021 Ayushman Khurana, Vani Kapoor 83 December 24, 2021 Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Bowman Irani, Pankaj Tripathi Prithviraj January 21, 2022 Akshay Kumar, Sonu Sood, Manushi Chillar Lalsing Chadha Valentine’s Day, 2022 Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Naga Chaitanya, Mona Singh and Manav VJ Jayeshbhai Jordar February 25, 2022 Ranveer Singh, Shalini Pandey Bachchan Pandey March 4, 2022 Akshay Kumar, Kriti Sanon, Jacqueline Fernandes Shamshera March 18, 2022 Ranbir Kapoor, Vani Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt Labyrinth 2 March 25, 2022 Karthik Aryan, Kiara Advani KGF2 April 14, 2022 Yash, Sanjay Dutt, Prakash Raj, Malvika Avinash, Raveena Tandon, Srinidhi Shetty May Day April 29, 2022 Ajay Devgn, Amitabh Bachchan, Rakulpreet Singh Hiropanti 2 May 6, 2022 Tiger Shroff, Tara Sutaria, Kriti Sanon Rakshabandhan August 11, 2022 Akshay Kumar, Bhoomi Pednekar Ram Setu Diwali, 2022 Akshay Kumar, Nusrat Bharucha, Jacqueline Fernandes

