Bollywood Star Kids Expensive Gifts From Their Fathers – 6 Bollywood Starkids Who Received Expensive Birthday Gifts, From Mercedes Worth 30 Crore To Dubai Holiday Home Of 54 Crore

New Delhi. It is often seen that in Bollywood, where actors remain in the discussion about their stylish looks with their acting, their children remain in the headlines on the basis of their cuteness and beauty. But today we are not talking to you about the cuteness of Starkids, but about such gifts on their birthdays. You will be surprised to know their price. Let’s take a look at the starkids who recently received expensive gifts from their fathers.

Read More:- Happy Birthday Vijay: This actor married a girl who came to meet him on the set, not with any heroine

Suhana Khan

Suhana Khan often remains in the headlines for her boldness on social media. Recently Suhana Khan celebrated her 16th birthday on which her father Shahrukh Khan gifted her a diamond bracelet.

Read More:- Amrish Puri Birthday: Before becoming a Bollywood actor, Amrish Puri used to work in an insurance company, became a villain after being rejected from the role of a hero.

Aaradhya Bachchan

Aishwarya often shares photos with her daughter on social media. Daughter Aaradhya is more loved by her father than her mother, that’s why father Abhishek Bachchan gifted her a holiday home of about 54 crores on her daughter’s first birthday. At the same time, on the occasion of her fourth birthday, Aaradhya got an Audi A8 gift from her father.

Aryan Khan

While father Shah Rukh Khan gifted her a diamond bracelet on Suhana Khan’s birthday, the same Audi A6 gifted her son Aryan Khan on his birthday.

Taimur Ali Khan

Papa’s favorite star kids Taimur Ali Khan, who has taken the social media by storm with his cuteness, was gifted a ‘Grand Cherokee SRT Jeep’ by his father Saif Ali Khan on his first birthday.

Viaan Kundra

Shilpa Shetty’s son Viaan Kundra has his own personal Lamborghini. Which was gifted by his father Raj Kundra on his second birthday.

Ishant Sood

Sonu Sood, who became the messiah of lakhs of migrant laborers during the Corona period, is in a lot of headlines these days for his new car. Let us tell you that recently Sonu Sood has gifted his son Ishant Sood a new Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 car on his birthday. The cost of which is around Rs 3 crore.