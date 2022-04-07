Bollywood star not attend Alia Bhatt wedding Know what people are writing on social media- Will this Bollywood star not attend Alia Bhatt’s wedding? Know what people are writing on social media

The news of the marriage of Bollywood stars Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt is in full swing. It is being told that both are going to take seven rounds (Alia and Ranbir Wedding) on ​​April 17, while pre-wedding ceremonies will start at RK House from April 13. Well, despite all this, different types of news related to lovebirds are coming out.

On social media, people are preparing the list of guests coming to Alia and Ranbir’s wedding. There is also a discussion on social media about the ex-boyfriends and girlfriends of both of them. If we look at Ranbir’s past, he has had affair with many actresses. Let’s know-

People on social media say about Katrina Kaif that Ranbir and Katrina Kaif have had an affair, about which people say that Kat will not attend Alia’s wedding. At the same time, people have written about Bollywood’s Dabangg Salman Khan that Bhaijaan of Bollywood is not going to be involved in this film. People are giving many reasons behind this, while one of these reasons is the dispute of Insha Allah.

Users say that Siddharth Malhotra and Kangana Ranaut will also not attend this wedding. Regarding Kangana, people say that Kangana Ranaut and Alia have argued with each other many times on social media. For this reason, as far as possible, Kangana is also not going to be seen in Alia and Ranbir’s wedding.

While people say about Siddharth Malhotra that Alia Bhatt got into a relationship with Siddharth after Student of the Year. However, after some time their relationship broke up. Regarding this, people on social media say that even Siddharth Malhotra is not going to attend the wedding.

People also say about the popular 90s actor Govinda that due to the dispute between the two during the film ‘Jagga Jasoos’, everyone is feeling that Govinda will not be seen in Ranbir and Alia’s wedding. Well, in the midst of these speculations and speculations, who is going to attend the wedding and who is not, it will be known only on the day of the wedding function.