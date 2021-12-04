Bollywood star Suniel Shetty’s son Ahan Shetty entry from the film Tadap film star Tara Sutaria Saurabh Shukla and Kumud Mitra – Movie Review

‘Tadap’ is the Hindi remake of the successful Telugu film ‘RX 100’. In its mood, it is very much like the film ‘Kabir Singh’ i.e. it is a case of going psycho to get a girlfriend.

This film marked the debut of another star son as a hero. This is Ahan Shetty, who is the son of Suniel Shetty. Ahan's advantage is that Suniel Shetty was a medium star, so Ahaan doesn't have to cross any big lines. 'Tadap' is the Hindi remake of the successful Telugu film 'RX 100'. Naturally, it will be compared to 'RX 100' and most people will find it weaker than that.

Ishaan (Ahan Shetty) lives in Mussoorie with his dad (Saurabh Shukla) who is not his real father. That is, Ahan is an orphan but he has got the love of his father. The city has a leader named Damodar Nautiyal (Kumud Mishra) for whom Ishaan works. One day, Ishaan meets Damodar’s daughter Ramisa (Tara Sutaria), studying in London, and the matter turns into an ‘I love you’. But the leader father of the girl does not approve of this and this is where the tension starts which includes various kinds of fights, fights and violent activities.

The question is whether Ishaan and Ramisa will belong to each other or will she belong to someone else, this is the main issue of this film. Although this theme has come up in many films, Tadap differs from them in that Ishaan’s character is insane and sadistic, and in many cases even anti-woman. A hero like an anti hero who does not follow the social rules and laws, just wants a girlfriend at any cost. The story has quirks but the making of the film is of a new style.

At least it has to be said about Ahan Shetty that he is more talented than his father. Tara Sutaria is also a bit above average but glamor is not enough to become the heartbeat of young people. The film is a bit loose before the intermission but picks up pace after that. The film has been made keeping the youth in mind.