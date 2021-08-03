Bollywood stars are incomplete without these makeup artists, every artist takes lakhs of rupees to do makeup, you will be stunned to see the list

New Delhi. Makeup is such a thing that not only common people but also plays an important role in the lives of celebs. Everyone takes different measures to look beautiful in himself. But do you know what is the secret of the beauty of these beautiful faces on the film screen. Let us tell you, the makeup artist has an important role behind the lookup of celebs. Who can change your face in a moment. But you will also be stunned to hear the charges of these makeup artists. So let us tell you which makeup artist charges how much.

Namrata Soni

Namrata Soni is one of the most famous makeup artist of Bollywood who has been doing makeup of Bollywood stars for a long time. It has become the first choice of Bollywood. Many stars including Shahrukh Khan, Sonam Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Sonakshi Sinha, Malaika Arora, Preity Zinta, Jacqueline Fernandez, Tabu, Arjun Rampal, Asin, Shruti Haasan are included in their list. Namrata Soni has given a new look to the stars of many big hit films by giving them great looks. She charges 40000 rupees for a seating from every star.

Anu Kaushik

Makeup artist Anu Kaushik changes the look of a big actress by doing make-up. Not only did she make Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Priyanka also made her look like a fairy. At the same time, Anu also did the make-up of Rani Mukherji in the film Hichki. Anu Kaushik has also made-up of Diana Penty, Swara Bhasker. It charges Rs 50000 for a seating from every star.

Cory Walia

Cory Walia is one of the most famous makeup artist in the world. They charge a lot of fees for bridal makeup. 20000 to 25000 rupees are charged from every star for one seating.

Clint Fernandez

Talking about Bollywood, Kangana Ranaut is one of the famous actresses. There is a lot of discussion about his look on everyone’s Zumba. But no one asks about who did the makeup. The secret of the beauty of all these actresses is hidden with Clint Fernandez. He has also worked mostly with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Katrina Kaif and Manushi Chillar. They charge a fee of Rs 75,000 to Rs 1,50,000 from each of the stars for a single seating.

Daniel Bauer

Daniel Bauer is one of the famous makeup artist, he has done makeup of stars like Deepika Padukone, Aishwarya Rai, Priyanka Chopra, Katrina Kaif, Ileana D’Cruz in Bollywood. They charge Rs 75000 per seating for each star.

