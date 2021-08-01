Bollywood Stars Awkward And Weird Photoshoot

New Delhi. It is very important for Bollywood stars to always look good. She has to work hard to maintain her glamorous style among her fans. Often the stars used to dominate their fans even by doing their photoshoots. In the olden days, actors and actresses also did photoshoots. Seeing his style in the photoshoot, your senses will be blown away.

Govinda-Juhi Chawla

The superstar of the 90s, Govinda used to make a lot of headlines for his atrangi look. There was a lot of craze among the fans about his clothes in films. Govinda and Juhi Chawla did a photoshoot. In this photoshoot, both were seen wrapped in gift paper and silver foil.

Dharmendra hot pose

Dharmendra’s style looks quite unique in this photoshoot. In this photoshoot, Dharmendra is seen getting his legs waxed. For the photoshoot, she is seen wearing a green colored round neck sweater and hot shorts. In this picture, actresses Sonam and Manisha Kohli are seen posing with them.

Karisma Kapoor-Akshay Khanna

Karisma Kapoor is one of the most stylish actresses of her time. She got a photoshoot done with actor Akshaye Khanna. See Akshaye Khanna’s pose in this photoshoot. Your head will be blown when you see this.

Pooja Bhatt

Pooja Bhatt has also been in controversies for her photoshoots. He is not wearing any suit in this picture. She is actually seen wearing body paint.

chunky pandey

By the way, Chunky Pandey dominates the industry for his miserliness. But if his daughter Ananya Pandey sees this photoshoot of him, then maybe he too will be shy. Chunky model with shirt lace is seen in this picture.

Jackie Shroff

This photo of Jackie Shroff will remind you of Hollywood. In this picture, Jackie Shroff has crossed all limits of boldness.

Shakti Kapoor

The audience would love to see Shakti Kapoor as a comedian and villain. You will probably close your eyes seeing him getting a photoshoot done like a model. See how in this picture he is seen posing without clothes. They have covered themselves with small pieces of cloth.