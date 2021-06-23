Bollywood Stars Controversial Pics Viral On Social Media – In a packed event, Akshay Kumar had opened jeans from his wife, then Rakhi Mukherjee-Katrina Kaif’s kiss became the reason for the controversy, see the controversial pictures which were mocked

New Delhi. Every actor actress in Bollywood remains in the discussion about her stylish look with her performance. But sometimes they do such antics that they become a reason to become a joke on social media after getting into controversies. Today we are telling you about some such antics, due to which the actor has come under the target of trolls on social media.

Read More:- Why Ayushmann Khurrana uses Double N and Double R in his name, told the secret related to it

During Lakme Fashion Week, Akshay opened the chain of paint from Twinkle Khanna

This is from the year 2009 when Akshay Kumar became the show-stopper at the Lakme Fashion Week show. In this packed event, actor Akshay Kumar had opened the button and chain of jeans by going to his wife Twinkle Khanna sitting near the stage during the walk. Seeing this sight, many people had objected to his action. Not only this, a social worker lodged a case against Akshay and Twinkle, after which Akshay had to stay in jail for a day.

Read More:- These actresses were forced to take off their clothes in front of the camera for the sake of films, created a sensation by giving bold scenes

Shiney Ahuja was accused of rape

In 2008, rising actor Shiney Ahuja was accused of rape, which ruined his entire career. A 20-year-old girl working in his house had made allegations of rape. After the charges were proved, the actor was sentenced to 7 years in the year 2009, however after 3 years the actor was released on bail.

Katrina Kaif-Rani Mukerji (KATRINA KAIF-RANI MUKERJI)

The pictures of Katrina Kaif and Rani Mukerji kissing also went viral. This scene of the time when the two met while meeting during the award function, but due to the wrong angle of the camera, it seemed as if both were kissing each other. People reacted fiercely to this.

Aishwarya Rai-Ajay Devgan (AISHWARYA ROY- AJAY DEVGN)

After the pictures of Katrina Kaif-Rani Mukherjee’s kiss went viral, the second mistake also happened between Ajay Devgan-Aishwarya Rai. During an award function, Ash closed his eyes when both of them started hugging each other. After which Ajay accidentally kissed Ash on the lips. And this picture started becoming increasingly viral on social media. Which was a lot of fun.