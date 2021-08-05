Bollywood stars like Akshay kumar shah rukh khan Express happiness after historic win of indian hockey team in olympics | Bollywood stars are not happy! Such reactions are giving on the victory of Indian Hockey team

New Delhi: Indian Hockey Team has created history in the Olympics after 41 years. India won the bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics by defeating Germany 5-4 in the bronze medal match on Thursday. The Indian hockey team has won an Olympic medal for the first time since 1980. In such a situation, even Bollywood stars are not bloated. One after the other social media posts are being done by B-Town stars. Akshay Kumar has first expressed happiness.

Akshay Kumar expressed happiness

Akshay Kumar tweeted and said, ‘Congratulations to the Indian team for repeating history again! Medal in Olympics after 41 years! Saw the match, what a comeback! #Tokyo2020’ Akshay Kumar tweeted this soon after winning the match.

Congratulations Team India on rewriting history! An Olympic medal after 41 years! What a match, what a comeback! #Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/3mdym3Cupa — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) August 5, 2021

Shahrukh Khan congratulates Team India

Shah Rukh Khan also tweeted as soon as the match was over and expressed happiness. Shahrukh Khan wrote, ‘Wow! Congratulations to the Indian Men’s Hockey Team. Flexibility and skill at its peak, what an exciting match.

Wow!! Indian Men’s Hockey Team Congratulations. Resilience and skill at its peak. What an exciting match. — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) August 5, 2021

Taapsee Pannu expressed happiness

Expressing happiness, Taapsee Pannu wrote, ‘And this one more bronze.’ Along with this, he has shared a picture celebrating the happiness of the players of the Indian team.

